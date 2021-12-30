12/30/2021

On at 23:33 CET

After the bad image he left in Newcastle, the Rangnick’s Manchester United he licked his wounds at the expense of Burnley. The Red Devils said goodbye to the year at Old Trafford with a placid victory, ending with three goals in the first half hour.

MUN

BUR

Manchester United

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Bailly (Varane, M.67), Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Matic; Sancho, Greenwood (Dalot, M.81); Cristiano Ronaldo (Fred, M.93), Cavani.

Burnley

Henessey; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; McNeill (Pieters, M.84), Cork (Stephens, M.58), Westwood, Gudmunsson; Lennon (Vydra, M.74), Wood.

Goals

1-0 M.8 McTominay; 2-0 M.27 Sancho; 3-0 M.35 Cristiano Ronaldo; 3-1 M.38 Lennon.

Opened the can McTominay with a shot from the front. The Scotsman, criticized in recent days, would also lead to the third with another shot that he rejected Henessey, but gave a frank bounce to Cristiano Ronaldo to push her. By the way, Jadon sancho it also debuted in its new home.

Despite the victory, United still has work to do. The Burnley He barely resisted, and appears to be sinking relentlessly toward relegation to the Championship. It also didn’t help that McTominay I saw the door in eight minutes. United ran streakily, still unable to connect defense with attack, but this was enough for them. The second originated it Sancho, in an individual action that culminated with a thread to the long stick of Henessey.

The ‘clarets’ tried to scare with crosses to Wood, or thanks to the defensive errors of Maguire. However, the difference in quality was abysmal, and he was in charge of penalizing it Cristiano Ronaldo pushing the 3-0 to the net. Before the break, Aaron Lennon saved some pride for those of Sean Dyche. The English winger stole Bailly’s wallet on the way out, and managed to wriggle into the local area and cross on the wrong foot from From Gea.

Follow the entire Premier League exclusively on DAZN. Subscribe now, you have a free trial month!

The second half was basically a saving of forces on both sides. United, satisfied with the result. The Burnley, resigned not to be humiliated on his return to competition after three weeks unemployed. Ralf rangnick He finished the year sixth, four points behind the top-4 with one game less, but he remains aware that a lot of work awaits him if he wants to change the face of this United.