Cristiano Ronaldo gifted a farewell victory to Michael Carrick. With Ralf rangnick in the box at Old Trafford, ready to take the reins of the team for the weekend, the Portuguese strike again made the difference. The victim this time was the Arsenal, naive, who did not know how to take advantage of local doubts to score at the Theater of Dreams.

MUN

ARS

Manchester United

De Gea; Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles; McTominay, Fred; Rashford (Lingard, M.79), Bruno Fernandes (Van de Beek, M.90), Sancho; Cristiano Ronaldo (Martial (M.88).

Arsenal

Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tavares; Thomas, Elneny; Martinelli, Odegaard (Lacazette, M.80), Smith-Rowe (Saka, M.69); Aubameyang (Nketiah, M.80).

Goals

1-0 M.13 Smith-Rowe; 1-1 M.44 Bruno Fernandes; 2-1 M.52 Cristiano Ronaldo; 2-2 M.55 Odegaard; 3-2 M.70 Cristiano Ronaldo.

Referee

Martin Atkinson. TA: McTominay (M.45).

And that those of Arteta they had the best possible start. The Basque could not count on Saka from the start, but he did it with a lucky goal. After the clearance of a corner by the local defense, Smith-Rowe He impaled a volley from the front that found From Gea hurt on the ground. The ball entered unopposed. The VAR checked that the goalkeeper’s injury was caused by a stomp from his teammate Fred and there was no foul, so the goal went up to the scoreboard.

In a very weak first half, United found comfort in the break from Sancho. Revived with Carrick, a leaked end pass finished off Bruno fernandes tying, And by the way, breaking his spell: he had not scored with United since September 11.

Lacking precision throughout the first half, both teams struggled after the break. De Gea and Ramsdale they were forced to leave two notable stops. When Ronaldo had it, he did not fail. CR7 hunted another kill pass, this time from Rashford. The ‘siuu’ broke out at Old Trafford, silenced after three minutes when Odegaard matched again. Despite all its flaws, Arsenal still has to hold on to its young talent: their last 8 goals have been scored by under 24s.

The match broke down and amid the disorder, they defined Arsenal’s youth errors. Odegaard broke his tie by committing a avoidable penalty on Fred. From eleven meters, Cristiano finished his night. He blew the ball off a shell to record the goal number 801 of his career, between club and national team. Extraterrestrial data for a footballer who, at 38 years old, continues to make a difference in the Premier. Arsenal lose their ticket to the Champions zone, and United find comfort before the Rangnick era begins.