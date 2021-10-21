10/20/2021

To the Manchester United he often lacks game, but he has plenty of greatness and has Cristiano Ronaldo. Solskjaer’s men beat Atalanta as they already did against Villarreal: with disappointing first half and epic comeback culminated by CR7. The Italians went 0-2 before half an hour, but the red devils, hand in hand with Old Trafford, were resurrected in the second half. Rashford and Maguire they matched forces so that CR7, once again unappealable, decided the match.

Manchester United

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay (Pogba, M.66), Fred (Matic, M.87); Greenwood (Sancho, M.72), Bruno Fernandes, Rashford (Cavani, M.66); Cristiano Ronaldo.

Atalanta

Musso; De Roon, Demiral (Lovato, M.45), Palomino, Zappacosta, Freuler, Koopemeiners (Pezzella, M.80), Pasalic (Malinovskiy, M.67), Maehle; Ilicic (Miranchuk, M.67), Muriel (Zapata, M.54).

Goals

0-1 M.15 Pasalic; 0-2 M.29 Demiral; 1-2 M.53 Rashford; 2-2 M.75 Maguire; 2-3 M.81 Cristiano Ronaldo.

Referee

Szymon Marciniak (Poland). TA: Shaw (M.64), Cavani (M.93), Matic (M.93) / Lovato (M.54), Pasalic (M.55), De Roon (M.56), Palomino (M.80 ).

Solskjaer seemed destined to be burned in the fire caused by those of Gasperini, who went ahead with great ease. First Pasalic finished off in the small area a play of pencils, then Demiral He headed a corner to the net. United’s disastrous defense, which was complemented by an erratic attack. Fred and Rashford they forgave before Musso before the break. The restart would change everything.

The English forgives one, but not two. At the service of the SUV Bruno, Rashford cut differences and lit the Theater of Dreams, that he saw harassment and demolition of his own. Ronaldo tested Musso, McTominay hit the post. Just when Atalanta endured the worst, and De Gea saved the sentence from Zapata, Maguire appeared. Indicated in Demiral’s goal, the English center-back redeemed himself by impaling another Bruno serve on the net.

The crash headed for the epic, and the epic had a name written on it. Cristiano Ronaldo made up for a low-key game with the winning goal: an unquestionable header from the King of Manchester that elevates United to the top of the group.