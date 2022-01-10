01/10/2022

On at 23:46 CET

Isaac fandos

Ralf Rangnick is still struggling to hit the right key with Manchester United, but at least this time he got rid against Aston Villa. The loss of Cristiano diminished the punch of the red devils, who did not build great opportunities either. It was Gerrard’s men who had the best chances and those who they deserved more and better luck, but they were down to the minimum at Old Trafford.

MNU

Avi

Manchester United

De Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Varane, Shaw, McTominay, Fred, Rashford (Elanga, 86 ‘), Fernandes (Lingard, 85’), Greenwood, Cavani (Van de Beek, 72 ‘).

Aston Villa

Emi Martínez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett, McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Ramsey (Philogene-Bidace, 86 ‘), Buendia (El-Ghazi, 79’), Ings, Watkins.

Referee

Micheal Oliver. TA: Ramsey (11 ‘), Fred (64’), Shaw (68 ‘), Dalot (69’).

Stadium

Old Trafford. 60,000 ESP.

Rangnick’s outfit came out overwhelming, determined to get quickly ahead in the electronic. His good intentions became facts before minute ten, when A Fred center hunted him up McTominay to finish chopped and beat the ‘Draw’ Martínez.

The goal did not improve the already good initial version of the red devils, but what it did was spur the visitors, who came to the top, their pride hurt after a bad staging. Watkins could have equaled the meeting quickly, but Lindelof was providential in avoiding the occasion.

Gerrard’s men grew by the minute, and United found themselves unable to overcome the enslavement of the villains. Only De Gea kept his loved ones alive, first with a brilliant intervention to a shot by McGinn, and then with a successful block a shot of Buendia, after a goldsmith play with Watkins.

Precisely, the protagonists of Aston Villa’s first dangerous action got together again around half an hour. Then, a rude mistake by Lindelof enabled Watkins, but his shot, after cutting on the Swede, crashed into the stringer. Before the break, Ramsey still had his with a hit that was poisoned after playing at McTominay, while the locals had theirs with a powerful shot from Shaw that Emi Martínez deflected to corner.

After the restart, Rangnick’s version did not improve much, and it was the villains who had the best opportunities. Especially clear was the one that was celebrated as both, after a double extension, first by Konsa and then by Watkins, and shot by Ings, but in which the VAR had to intervene to stop the ecstasy of Gerrard’s. A slight touch from Watkins invalidated Ings’s final position.

The field seemed overturned on the De Gea area, but Villa did not get the goal. Matty Cash tried it with a powerful shot that the Spanish goalkeeper took out, and Watkins, who did not cease in his efforts throughout the game, with a left-handed thread that licked the pole.

In the final minutes, luckily for the hearty home fans, Manchester United managed to stop the bleeding and to shield De Gea’s goal, to achieve the pass with more efficiency than brilliance.