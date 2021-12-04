12/04/2021 at 19:40 CET

Silence fell in the Vélodrome. Brest managed to beat Marseille by a result of 1-2 in a match that was dominated by the locals for long stretches, but they did not know how to translate this superiority in the electronic. This defeat not only ends the streak of two consecutive victories accumulated by Sampaoli’s pupils, it also jeopardizes their chances of remaining in second place in Ligue 1.

SEA

BRE

Marseilles

Pau López; Saliba, Álvaro, Peres; Rongier, Kamara (Milik, 70 ‘); Harit (Lirola, 57 ‘), Guendouzi, Gérson, Konrad (Ünder, 57’); Payet.

Brest

Bizot; Pierre-Gabriel, Chardonnet, Hérelle, Duverne; Magnetti (Agoume, 72 ‘), Belkebla; Faivre, Castillo (Cardona, 66 ‘), Horonat (Said, 84’); Douaron.

Goals

1-0 M. 29 Gérson; 1-1 M.53 Faivre; 1-2 M. 70 Honorat.

Referee

Antony Gautier. TA: Kamara (61 ‘) / Pierre-Gabriel (93’), Cardona (94 ‘).

Olympique de Marseille began dominating at the Vélodrome. The exazulgrana Konrad, especially participatory from the beginning of the game, starred in the first occasions of the game. Despite the good work of the American winger, the first goal did not come from his boots, but from those of Gérson, which took advantage of the assistance of Payet to place the ball in the Brest goal square. The Sampaoli team knew how to prolong this feeling of superiority throughout the first half, and went to the dressing room tunnel sending the electronic.

The course of the game changed completely during the second half of the game. Brest returned to the pitch with renewed energy, and Romain Faivre It did not take long to return the tables to the scoreboard after transforming the maximum penalty committed by Kamara. The goal of Honorat in minute 70 the comeback of the visitors culminated.

After managing to add the three points, Brest accumulate six consecutive victories in the domestic championship. Michel Der Zakarian’s team has managed to overcome their bad start at the beginning of the season, and has not known defeat since last October 2. This good dynamic places the team in a creditable sixth position.