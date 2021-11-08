11/07/2021 at 22:45 CET

Arnau montserrat

They continue without losing, they continue adding and this year yes, it seems that Milan is serious about the ‘Scudetto’. They had the opportunity to go to the international break with the solo leadership under their arms, after the Naples stumble, but Inter took care to avoid it. A ‘Derby della Madonnina’ very disputed, intense and in which the distribution of points was fair.

THOUSAND

INT

Milan

Tatarusanu; Calabria, Kjaer, Tomori, Ballo-Touré (Kalulu 46 ‘); Tonali (Bennacer 71 ‘), Kessié; Krunic, Brahim (Saelemaekers 59 ‘), Rafa Leao (Rebic 59’); Ibrahimovic.

Inter

Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni (Dimarco 84 ‘); Darmian (Dumfries 76 ‘), Barella (Vidal 69’), Brozovic, Çalhanoglu, Perisic; Dzeko (Correa 76 ‘), Lautaro (Alexis 84’).

Goals

0-1 M.11 Çalhanoglu; 1-1 M.17 De Vrij (pp).

Referee

Daniele Doveri. TA: Ballo-Touré (26 ‘)

The first minutes of the Derby did not disappoint anyone. After a few minutes of scoring, the thing was encouraged with a penalty committed by Kessié to Çalhanoglu that the Turkish player himself shot and did not waste. The ex’s law had to appear for San Siro. Hakan threw it down the middle, fooling Tatarusanu.

The goal ‘neroazzurro’ woke up those of Pioli who were fast in search of returning the tables to the scoreboard. Rafa Leao tried it first from home and two minutes later came the tie. Fortune smiled at the ‘Rossoneri’ who saw De Vrij score his own goal after a free-kick from Tonali.

But not content with giving away a penalty, Ballo Touré arrived. The center-back dropped Darmian this time and the referee signaled a second maximum penalty in just 30 minutes. Lautaro asked for a pass and a mistake. Tatarusanu did guess the intentions of the Argentine who wasted a golden opportunity to hit the table.

Equality marked the contest in Milan. Rafa Leao was able to put his team ahead on the scoreboard with a double chance that Handanovic stopped first and then sent over the crossbar. Lautaro Martínez could do the same in the last play of the first half. He had everything on his face but defined poorly. Of which it does not usually fail.

Çalhanoglu was also close to embittering, even more if possible, the night to his former teammates. A Turkish volley inside the area came out licking the stick and Lautaro did not arrive either in his attempt to deflect the shot towards the goal. Milan had a harder time reaching and generating up. He looked for freshness with the entrance of Rebic and Saelemaekers and something he found.

But the one who had it clearer was an Ibrahimovic who didn’t exactly have a brilliant night. The Swede fell a leather inside the area but his shot, looking for the threaded squad, went somewhat high. Clara like Arturo Vidal’s moments later, but the Chilean’s shot was blocked well.

Milan finished much better and even sent a ball to the post after a great play by Saelemaekers. The rebound was not able to take advantage of Kessié either, who sent the leather out.