12/07/2021

On at 23:18 CET

Jonathan Moreno

Neither Champions nor Europa League. Milan is left without continental competition after signing a rude match against Liverpool ‘B’. And that Tomori advanced to those of Stefano Pioli in a corner. The English gritted their teeth and came back with targets from Salah and Origi. Without interweekly mistakes, the ‘rossoneri’ will now focus efforts on raising the ‘Scudetto’.

THOUSAND

LIV

Milan

Maignan; Kalulu (Florenzi, 65 ‘), Tomori, Romagnoli, Theo; Kessié, Tonali (Saelemaekers, 59 ‘), Krunic (Bakayoko, 83’); Messias, Ibrahimovic, Brahim (Bennacer, 59 ‘).

Liverpool

Alisson; Williams (Bradley, 93 ‘), Konaté, Phillips, Tsimikas; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Morton, Minamino (Woltman, 93 ‘); Salah (Keïta, 64 ‘), Origi (Fabinho, 80’), Mané (Gomez, 64 ‘).

Goals

0-1 M.28 Tomori. 1-1 M.36 Salah. 1-2 M.55 Origi.

Referee

Makkelie (Netherlands).

Countryside

San Siro. 70,000 viewers.

Jürgen Klopp put the scalpel in and did a ‘facelift’ to his eleven. Jyouth and fresh legs on the scousers, with the passport to eighths already stamped. The pace, however, was a ‘rib’ encounter. Slow and predictable circulation of the ‘reds’. Lack of ideas in the Lombards. The duel unraveled the Italian way. In a very tight corner, Alisson took it off as best he could and Tomori, out for a walk in someone else’s area, recycled the 1-0.

Liverpool responded to the affront. More possession and more contact with the ball from his pitchfork. Origi threatened a tie with a ‘stomp’ and left foot. The balance was initialed by Mo Salah. Maignan missed an Oxlade-Chamberlain shot and the opportunist Egyptian adjusted under the crossbar.

Tomori gave hope and Tomori took it away. Maignan saved Sadio Mané’s whiplash in the first instance. Origi adjusted her head gently to move it away from the insecure ‘rossonero’ goalkeeper. With his homework done, Klopp reserved his three attackers and allowed Milan to regain their spirits. Kessié wasted a heads up with Alisson on the only milanista in the entire second half. Insufficient for a team that needed to win to aspire in the round of 16.