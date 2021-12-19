12/19/2021 at 23:13 CET

X. Serrano

The Naples, Barça’s rival in the Europa League, defeated this Sunday at Milan in San Siro (0-1) and, in this way, snatched second place in Serie A from the ‘rossonero’ team. A goal from The more after five minutes in a corner kick it was enough for the team of Luciano Spalletti to cut a three-match winless streak in domestic competition. A triumph worked, that could ruin in the last breath Kessie with a goal that in the end the referee annulled for offside.

THOUSAND

NAP

Milan

Maignan; Florenzi (Kalulu, 86 ‘), Tomori, Romagnoli, Ballo Touré; Tonali (Bennacer, 78 ‘), Kessie; Junior Messias (Castillejo, 78 ‘), Brahim Díaz (Giroud, 63’), Krunic (Saelemaekers, 63 ‘); and Ibrahimovic.

Naples

Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Malcuit; Demme (Lobotka, 54 ‘), Anguissa; Lozano (Politano, 77 ‘), Zielinski (Ounas, 77’), Elmas (Ghoulam, 86 ‘); Petagna (Mertens, 78 ‘).

Referee

Davide Massa. TA: Di Lorenzo (33 ‘) and Malcuit (67’)

Incidents

Match played at San Siro corresponding to matchday 18 of Serie A 2021-2022.

Both teams missed multiple casualties, seven in the Milan (The O, Calabria, Kjaer, Leao Y Rebic, the most notable absences) and five in the Naples (Distinguished, Koulibaly, Osimhen, Rui Y Fabian Ruiz). In this situation, Rrahmani a colossal game took place in the center of the defense against Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The Naples cheekily went out into the cold night of Milan. The offensive flight of the wings hinted at the attacking vocation of the Partenopean team, who found the goal before deserving it. At the first of change, The more came off the warm marking of Ibrahimovic on a corner kick to head at the near post the 0-1.

Little by little, hostilities moved to the center of the field. The party was locked, without the Milan was capable of generating danger, with hasty shipments to Zlatan as the only offensive argument. The Swede enjoyed the clearest chance for the ‘rossoneri’ in the first half, a header to center from Ballo Touré that brushed the stick.

The passage through changing rooms did not alter the dynamics of the game. Brahim Diaz, deleted from the match by a Demme who flirted with the margins of the regulation, left the field at 63 ‘for Giroud. Declaration of intentions of a Pioli that soon put all the meat on the grill. However, the Lombard team was unable to continuously dominate a Naples very supportive in the defensive effort.

However, the ‘rossoneri’ put fear in the body in a dry auction of Ibrahimovic to the turn that demanded the quick reaction of Ospina and in an individual action of Junior messias that the Brazilian finished with a curved left foot that came out very close to the crosshead.

Based on the heart, the Milan was boxing the Naples until, in the last breath, Kessie tied in a messy action. However, the goal was canceled for offside by Giroud. A decision that will bring a tail in Italy, since the Frenchman, lying on the ground, did not touch the ball although the referee considered that it did influence the action. In the end, the Parthenopean resistance found its reward.