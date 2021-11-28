11/28/2021 at 17:02 CET

X. Serrano

The Milan loses steam in the fight for the ‘Scudetto‘. A few days after attacking the Metropolitan, the ‘rossonero’ team conceded the second defeat in a row in the A series, 1-3 before him Sassuolo. Despite going ahead with a goal from Romagnoli, the box Pioli He was unable to contain the comeback ‘neroverdi’, a true reflection of his dominance in the game. Scamacca, Kjaer at own door and Berardi signed the targets.

Milan

Maignan; Florenzi (Pellegri, 69 ‘), Kjaer, Romagnoli, Hernández; Bakayoko (Kessie, 46 ‘), Bennacer (Tonali, 61’); Saelemaekers (Kalulu, 80 ‘), Brahim Díaz (Junior Messias, 46’), Leao; Ibrahimovic.

Sassuolo

Consigli; Müldür, Ayhan, Ferrari, Kyriakopoulos; Frattesi (Harroui, 80 ‘), Lopez, Matheus Henrique (Toljan, 80’); Berardi (Traoré, 80 ‘), Scamacca (Defrel, 59’) and Raspadori (Chiriches, 90 ‘).

Goals

1-0 M. 21 Romagnoli. 1-1 M. 24 Scamacca. 1-2 M. 33 Kjaer (pp). 1-3 M. 66 Berardi.

Referee

Gianluca Manganiello. TA: Bennacer (53 ‘), Hernández (54’), Tonali (71 ‘), Kjaer (73’) / Lopez (27 ‘), Raspadori (38’). TR: Romagnoli (77 ‘).

Incidents

Match played at San Siro corresponding to matchday 14 of Serie A 2021-2022.

The ‘rossonero’ team entered the game better. Owner of the leather, he settled in the rival field and soon the chances came. Consigli stopped Ibrahimovic already Bakayoko, unexpected headline next to Bennacer in the center of the field, he shot out for a pin.

The milanista dominance took shape in 1-0 before the half hour of play. Brahim Diaz served a short corner kick to the center of Theo Hernandez towards the first stick, where Romagnoli went ahead of Scamacca to head to goal. Reacted late Consigli, who tapped the ball without actually clearing it.

Far from being intimidated, the Sassuolo grew up with the handicap. The tie came in a row, made possible by the deficient defensive transition of the de Pioli. Scamacca received only in the front of the area and released a direct whip to the squad. Maignan, who was returning to goal after injury, was petrified.

Encouraged by the goal, the ‘neroverdi’ team finished the comeback before the break with some luck. Scamacca pulled to break against the body of Maignan, but the rejection slipped into the net after hitting the back of Kjaer. He could have dropped 1-3 before the break, but Maignan denied the award to Scraper in an equine shot but somewhat soft.

Pioli he shook the cocktail shaker at break. Gave entrance to Kessie and Junior Messias by Bakayoko and Brahim, and the Milan took a step forward. More aggressive in midfield, he racked up arrivals in repeated rapid transitions. Lack of precision in the auction. The most dangerous, a cross shot of Leao without the necessary thread and a deviated whip from Zlatan.

But when he was better Milan the third goal of the Sassuolo. A loss of Kessie in his own field ended with Berardi face to face with Romagnoli. The attacker stepped on the leather, sat down his marker and outplayed Maignan between the legs. Hit, the ‘rossonero’ box tried to respond immediately to set pieces, but to Kjaer the auction was narrowly missed.

The ‘Rossonera’ reaction ended in 77 ‘, when Romagnoli, surpassed in speed by Defrel, saw the direct red for a spectacular entrance. With this result, the Milan remains in the second position, with one point more than one Inter upline and waiting for what the Naples, who could move away to three points if he wins this Sunday at the Lazio.