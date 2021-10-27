10/26/2021 at 10:53 PM CEST

The Milan fulfilled the file before the Torino (1-0). The ‘rossoneri’ had to win to take off in the first place of the Naples, who plays this Thursday against Bologna. But despite the triumph, thanks to a goal from Giroud from set pieces in the 14th minute, the team Pioli left a very poor image. He gave up the ball and limited himself to defending the entire game in his own field. The play could have gone wrong, because in the final stretch Tatarusanu saved a shot of Sanabria and Praet shot the crossbar. San siroWith intermittent whispers and whistles, he expressed his discontent.

Milan

Tatarusanu; Calabria, Tomori, Romagnoli (Kjaer, 46 ‘), Kalulu (Theo Hernández, 45’); Tonali (Bakayoko, 66 ‘), Kessie; Saelemaekers, Krunic (Bennacer, 66 ‘), Leao; Giroud (Ibrahimovic, 87 ‘).

Torino

Milinkovic-Savic; Djidji, Bremer, Boungiorno (Rodríguez, 46 ‘); Singo (Vojvoda, 75 ‘), Lukic, Pobega, Aina (Zaza, 80’); Linetty (Praet, 54 ‘), Brekalo; Belotti (Sanabria, 54 ‘).

Referee

Gianluca Aureliano. TA: Romagnoli (10 ‘), Kalulu (34’), Bakayoko (90 ‘) / Buongiorno (5’), Singo (24 ‘), Pobega (57’).

Incidents

Match played at the San Siro stadium corresponding to matchday 10 of Serie A 2021-2022.

The Milan, uncomfortable at the beginning, he found the goal before the game. The target came from a set piece. A corner kick that Krunic prolonged at the first post and Giroud he pushed at pleasure on the long stick. The Gaul, holder to give rest to Ibrahimovic, has four goals in six games of A series. Until now, the Torino he had been in command of the party. Winner in physical duels, owner of the midfield. Although without disturbing Tatarusanu.

But a team trained by Ivan Juric, gifted student of Gian Piero Gasperini, he was not going to be intimidated by the first setback. With its intense pressure, man to man throughout the field, the Piedmontese team obstructed the ‘rossonero’ game. And after recovering, he launched himself forward in a few touches. A threat that, again, did not materialize in any shot. The clearest opportunity came in a center that did not manage to head Belotti.

San siro he began to fidget. Lock yourself before him Torino after half an hour of the game, he marries a little ‘big’ like Milan. The growing hum, mixed with some shy whistles, seemed to activate the pupils of Pioli. But the illusion soon faded. Only Leao, less successful than in recent games but just as energetic, he tried to shake up the Lombard attack without success. A very deviant shot from Bennacer It was the only attempt of the ‘rossoneri’ before the holiday.

The entrance after the break of Theo Hernandez, two days leaving the coronavirus behind, did not improve to a Milan unable to settle on rival field. The ball was a ‘granata’ monopoly, which with the advance of the clock returned to box the Lombard team. Response from Pioli was to reinforce the center of the field. Bennacer by Tonali to try to converse the ball and Bakayoko by Krunic to add muscle to Kessie. The effervescence of the changes faded too soon.

The ‘rossonero’ team ended up asking for the time, but managed to tie the three points thanks to the reliability under the sticks of Tatarusanu. The Romanian goalkeeper showed his reflexes in a cross shot from Sanabria. Although in the end it was the crossbar, which avoided the tie by repelling a shot from Praet. East Milan he also knows how to win on bad days. Necessary condition, although not sufficient, to fight for the ‘Scudetto’.