Getafe beat Mollerussa (1-5) in the first round of the Copa del Rey after coming back from 0-1 against a triplet by Jaime Mata, who led a victory with which Quique Sánchez Flores’ team won a joy after completing a third of the year full of shocks.

Mollerussa

Bosch; Litwin, Kiko, Joan Martí (Ars 73 ‘), Fabregat (Modol 78’); Delgado (Franky 61 ‘), Porta (Totti 73’), Trota, Barón, Graells; Putxi (Soumah 78 ‘).

Getafe

Yáñez; Iglesias, Nyom, Cabaco, Jonathan Silva, Akurugu; Poveda, Florentino, Algobia (Carrillo 84 ‘); Macías, Jaime Mata (Montero 72 ‘).

Goals

1-0 M.4 Putxi; 1-1 M.19 Mata (p.), 1-2 M.52 Mata (p.); 1-3 M.57 Mata; 1-4 M.58 Sandro; 1-5 M.75 Poveda.

Referee

Hernández Hernández (Canary). TA: Fabregat (36 ‘), Bosch (51’), Graells (63 ‘), Ars (90’), Litwin (90 ‘) / Akurugu (49’). TR: Jog (88 ‘).

Incidents

Camp Municipal d’Esports de Mollerussa.

After being eliminated in the second round consecutively in the two previous editions (against Córdoba and Badalona), Getafe did not want to fail again and less at the first change. Immersed in the fight not to lose the category in LaLiga Santander, the Copa duel was poisoned. A defeat would slow down his recovery and raise doubts. A victory would simply fall within the script.

With eleven substitutes in the line-up, including the youth squad Kofi, Getafe fell asleep to the pitch of the Camp Municipal d’Esports de Mollerussa. It was only a few minutes of drowsiness, but they were enough to take a stick.

Putxi, the hero of the previous Cup tie for Mollerussa, gave it to him, who after three minutes took advantage of the doubts of Uruguayan Erick Cabaco by clearing the ball inside the area. The Uruguayan center-back, quite timid, let the Mollerussa player snatch his wallet, who crossed the ball very well without Rubén Yañez being able to prevent the first goal from ilerdense.

Then, Getafe rolled up their sleeves and took the duel seriously. He would no longer grant more opportunities. He went on to dominate the game completely until turning the scoreboard after enjoying a couple of occasions from the Mexican José Juan Macías (a point-blank header and a shot from outside the area), who ended up out of the field after suffering a injury to his left leg.

Who did not miss was Jaime Mata, who at 19 minutes caused the first penalty, committed by Trota. The azulón forward was swept into the area and he himself was in charge of tying from eleven meters.

Then, already in the second half, he would repeat, although the penalty was caused by Sandro Ramírez, shot down by goalkeeper Pau Bosch. Jaime Mata finished his exhibition in the 57th minute, after taking advantage of an assist from Portuguese Florentino Luís who It allowed him to score 1-3 in a heads-up game that he solved with an unstoppable whiplash.

With more than half an hour ahead, only two things could happen: that Getafe put on the handbrake or that the goals fell out of their pockets. Rather, the latter happened, because Sandro and Poveda joined the party with a couple of goals that closed a scoreboard that will give morale to a team that this season is in need of happiness.