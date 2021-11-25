11/25/2021 at 23:02 CET

Joel gadea

Win or win. That awaits Real Sociedad against PSV, who beat Sturm, in the final of the last day, after giving up part of their options to go from the group stage at the Louis II of Monaco. The Basques tried it, but the solidity and veteranity of the Monegasques ended up making the team led by Imanol despair, who will play it with a single card at the Reale Arena.

MON

RSO

Monaco

Nübel; Sidibé, Badiashile (Disasi, 67 ‘), Maripán, Caio Henrique; Diop (Martins, 76 ‘), Fofana, Jean Lucas, Golovin (Matazo, 90’); Volland (Matsima, 90 ‘), Ben Yedder (Boadu, 76’).

Real society

Ryan; Zaldua (Gorosabel, 45 ‘), Elustondo, Le Normand, Aihen Muñoz; Zubimendi, David Silva (Barrenetxea, 45 ‘), Mikel Merino (Turrientes, 65’); Januzaj (Portu, 73 ‘), Isak (Sorloth, 73’), Oyarzabal.

Goals

1-0 M. 28 Volland. 1-1 M. 34 Isak. 2-1 M. 37 Fofana.

Referee

Ivan Kružliak (Slovakia). TA: Maripán (15 ‘), Golovin (33’) / Zaldua (44 ‘), Januzaj (58’). TR: Fofana (88 ‘).

Stadium

Louis II. 4,500 spectators.

The San Sebastian team took command from the beginning, which settled on Silva and Mikel Merino to begin to impose their law. However, the plan Kovac It was clear and, little by little, they were eating ground from a Real that was going down. The danger in attack of the Monegasques was appearing until, in an error in the exit of the ball, Golovin hit the bottom line and Volland finished off to an empty goal.

La Real took the blow well, which in the following minutes improved and tied it with a ride from Isak into space that ended with a precious vaseline on Nübel. The joy of those of Imanol, who in the next play, saw again how Monaco got ahead thanks to the strategy and the header of Fofana in the mouth of the goal.

La Real came out with new vigor, after the break, especially thanks to the appearance of Ander Barrenetxea, which offered alternatives in attack for what was to be a monologue by the Basques. As the second half progressed, the ‘txuri-urdin’ were closing in their own area to Monaco, which, despite them, found themselves comfortable with the lack of fluidity in the Gipuzkoan combinations.

The belated expulsion of Fofana, due to an incomprehensible and untimely entrance, ended up deciding a party that led the royalists to harassment and demolition of the framework of Nübel. Isak, before leaving and then Le normand and Oyarzabal, they had the clearest chances to sign the tie, but it was not the day of the Real Sociedad.

As a cat belly up, Monaco defended themselves to celebrate, with the final whistle, their move to the round of 16 as group winners after an unfortunate night for Real Sociedad.