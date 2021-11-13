11/13/2021

On at 23:18 CET

There was no good news for the Netherlands, which They will continue fighting to return to a World Cup after their absence in Russia 2018. Louis Van Gaal’s team squandered their chance and took a disastrous draw on their visit to Montenegro despite holding a two-goal lead.

Montenegro

Sarkic; Vukceviv, Savic, Vujacic, Radunovic; Jovovic (Vujnovic, 62 ‘), Jankovic (Bozovic, 69’), Osmajic, Tomasevic (Raickovic, 80 ‘), Djurdjevic (Beqiraj, 62’), Haksabanovic (Vukotiv, 69 ‘).

Netherlands

Biljow, Dumfries, De Vrij (De Ligt, 90 ‘), Van Dijk, Blind; Wijnaldum (Koopmeiners, 67 ‘), F. De Jong (Fravenberch, 78’), Klaassen; Malen (Bregwijn, 46 ‘), Depay, Danjuma (Lang, 79’).

Goals

0-1 M. 25 Depay. 0-2 M. 54 Depay. 1-2 M. 82 Vukotic. 2-2 M. 86 Vujnovic.

Referee

From Cerro Grande. TA: Vujnovic (68 ‘), Savic (90’) / Dumfries (42 ‘).

Incidents

Podgorica City Stadium. Day 9. 10,000 spectators.

The Dutch team It seemed to sing victory thanks to Memphis Depay. First, the Barça player opened the scoring from the penalty spot. Later, in the second half, he scored the second with a “delicatessen” after anticipating his marker with a beautiful high heel. It was not enough. Van Gaal’s team lowered their arms and Ikija Vukotic and Nikola Vujnovic, in the 82nd and 86th minutes, respectively, spoiled the party to a team that has gotten into trouble.

Now, Turkey and Norway also have options to be leaders of Group G, who add two points less. And, although the presence in the World Cup of one of the stars of the planet, Erling Haaland, was in danger, Van Gaal’s team draw has given him a chance. Without the Dortmund striker, out due to injury, Norway did not go beyond a goalless draw on the visit to Oslo from Latvia.

Both teams They will meet in Amsterdam on the last day. A Nordic victory and another in Turkey’s Montenegro, who beat Gibraltar 6-0 with five assists from Burak Yilmaz, would knock the Netherlands out of the World Cup for the second time in a row.