11/25/2021 at 8:48 PM CET

Joel gadea

Tottenham’s humiliating defeat in Slovenia against Mura, in a match that demonstrated the amount of work ahead Antonio Conte and its technical staff.

MUR

TOT

Mura

Obravodvic; Karnicnik, Gorenc, Karamarko; Kous, Lorbek, Kozar (Ouro, 62 ‘), Sturm (Lotric, 77’); Horvat (Cipot, 87 ‘), Mulahusejnovic (Marosa, 62’), Pucko.

Tottenham

Gollini; Tanganga, Rodon (Dier, 55 ‘), Davinson Sánchez; Doherty (Lucas Moura, 54 ‘), Skipp, Ndombélé (Hobjerg, 76’), Sessegnon; Dele Alli (Son, 54 ‘), Harry Kane, Bryan Gil (Davies, 54’).

Goals

1-0 M. 11 Horvat. 1-1 M. 72 Harry Kane. 2-1 M. 90 Marosa.

Referee

Antonio Carvalho (Portugal). TA: Gorenc (22 ‘), Mulahusejnovic (27’), Kozar (35 ‘), Karamarko (53’), Sturm (65 ‘), Lorbek (83’), Marosa (89 ‘) / Sessegnon (14’) ( 31 ‘) and Dele Alli (53’).

Stadium

Stadion Ljudski vrt. 6,000 viewers.

Tottenham left stunned, who would soon see how things began to go wrong. At ten minutes, a defensive imbalance ended with a goal from Horvat, to the delirium of the Slovenians. Without solutions in attack, the locals continued pressing and forced the expulsion of a displaced Sessegnon, who saw two yellows in a quarter of an hour.

Only with an error behind Mura, Tottenham managed to tie. It was on a ball behind the back that Harry kane raised to the surprise of the local goal. The London team played until the end but paid for their lack of hitting with their plan B and fell with a goal from Marosa to the counter in the last minute of the addition.

He could not with the modest Mura the team he directs Conte, who will have to win the pass to the next round against Rennes on the last day.