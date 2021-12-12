12/12/2021 at 20:14 CET

X. Serrano

To the Naples everything goes wrong. The ‘azzurro’ team conceded their third consecutive defeat in Serie A this Sunday when they fell against the Empoli (0-1), for a goal that Cutrone he scored involuntarily with his neck. Although the partenopeo team dominated the game, they shot twice at the post and demanded the stops of a Vicar Inspired, he could not tie. For more inri, Zielinski Y The more they withdrew with physical problems. And the one who was the leader three days ago, sleeps in fourth place.

NAP

EMP

Naples

Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Rui; Demme (Anguissa, 61 ‘), Zielinski (Insigne, 22’); Lozano (Politano, 61 ‘), Ounas, Elmas (Malcuit, 87’); and Mertens (Petagna, 61 ‘).

Empoli

Vicar; Stojanovic, Ismajli, Luperto (Viti, 82 ‘), Parisi; Henderson (Haas, 64 ‘), Stulac (Ricci, 64’), Zurkowski (Bandinelli, 78 ‘); Bajrami (Di Francesco, 64 ‘); Pinamonti and Cutrone.

Referee

Livio Marinelli. TA: Zurkoski (61 ‘).

Incidents

Match played at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium corresponding to matchday 17 of Serie A 2021-2022.

It soon became clear that fortune continues to rage with the team of Luciano Spalletti, in the stands by penalty. To the injuries of Koulibaly, Lobotka, Osimhen Y Fabian Ruiz At 21 minutes, the withdrawal of Zielinski apparently due to respiratory problems. In its place entered Distinguished, who arrived between cotton wool and had to leave earlier than planned.

Even so, the Naples they enjoyed the first chances of the match, proving that they are one of the most dangerous teams in Italy from outside the area. TO Mertens a shot went off near the post and The more, standing on foot with a delicious bagel, ran into the crossbar. But Empoli It is not a team that lives in its own field. The Tuscan painting advanced lines and disturbed the Parthenopean painting, imposing an equality of much dispute but little danger.

The duel was animated in the final stretch before the break, an electric exchange of blow with the center of the field as a mere runway. The Naples He enjoyed the clearest chances after two separate balls leaked into space. Vicar he drew off a powerful but focused volley from Lush and Distinguished He brushed against the wood with his patented shot, reaching for the long threaded stick with his right hand. Bajrami, in a shy kick that caught Ospina in two times, he replied to him Empoli.

After passing through the changing rooms, the Naples put the direct towards the goal. The elusive Ounas, a toothache on the right wing, generated the first warning in an action that Demme finished against the gloves of Vicar. The siege had begun. Next, to Juan Jesus they correctly disallowed an offside goal, while Politano and Distinguished they demanded stretched paths from the visiting goalkeeper.

But when it was worst, the Empoli met with a lucky goal. Zambo Anguissa rejected a corner kick against the neck of Cutrone, with such bad luck that the reject beat Ospina. The Naples tried to tie immediately, but Petagna fired around the corner against the stick. The final arreón of the Parthenopeans did not win a prize either and, as if that were not enough, The more he retired injured. Very bad luck.