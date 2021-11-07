11/07/2021 at 20:08 CET

Arnau montserrat

Napoli stumble at home. Spalletti’s team did not go from a draw to one against Hellas Verona and their leadership falters. They have given the opportunity to a Milan that if they win the ‘Derby della Madonnina’ today they will climb to first place in Serie A.

NAP

WATCH

Naples

Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Mario Rui; Zambo Anguissa (Ounas 86 ‘), Fabián; Politano (Lozano 62 ‘), Zielinski (Elmas 62’), Insigne (Mertens 86 ‘); Osimhen (Petagna 90 ‘).

Hellas verona

Montipò; Günter (Magnani 84 ‘), Ceccherini, Casale; Faraoni, Tameze, Veloso, Pawel; Barak (Bessa 75 ‘), Caprari (Kalinic 84’); Simeone (Lasagna 75 ‘).

Goals

0-1 M.13 Simeone; 1-1 M.18 Di Lorenzo.

Referee

Giovanni Ayroldi. TA: Rrahmani (31 ‘) / Barák (41’), Veloso (59 ‘), Pawel (68’), Bessa (80 ‘, 2A 87’), Kalinic (85 ‘, 2A 90’)

Incidents

Diego Armando Maradona Stadium

Napoli jumped onto the pitch with the new shirt that they will wear in the next three games with the face of Diego Armando Maradona. Good tribute for him the first half of the Neapolitans and of a brave Hellas Verona clinging to Gio Simeone’s splendid moment of form.

The ‘mastines’ first warned with a shot from Caprari that took Ospina down but the Colombian could no longer maintain his unbeaten streak. It lasted 4 games and 12 minutes. Barák danced to Mario Rui to put a center back that Simeone picked up to pierce the goal of Naples.

A touch of attention that woke up those of Luciano Spalletti. Just five minutes later, joy returned to Diego Armando Maradona. A bad defense of Hellas to the set pieces of the Neapolitans ended with Di Lorenzo’s shot that passed under Montipò’s legs.

Little can be reproached for the Verona goalkeeper who took Insigne 2-1 after half an hour of play with a spectacular blown to the squad. The same Insigne claimed a penalty for hands at the edge of the break. He tapped on the elbow but was completely glued.

Equality was not broken in the second half either. The occasions happened in both areas but all sinned of precipitation in the final meters. One of the clearest was Barák but he found a good response from Ospina.

The minutes passed and the nervousness grew among the Naples players who saw how the stumble was not propitious. Fatigue also took its toll and it showed. The rhythm of the game dropped and the leather rolled a lot through the center of the field with little danger. Nobody knew how to break the web of the rival. Neither did Naples in the last minutes where they played with two more due to the expulsion of Bessa and a Kalinic that lasted five minutes on the field. Mertens could roll it in the 90 ‘with a free kick that sent to the wood. A tie that endangers the Neapolitan leadership.