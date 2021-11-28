11/28/2021 at 22:51 CET

X. Serrano

Unforgettable night in Naples. On a day marked by acts of homage to Diego Armando Maradona, three days after the first anniversary of his death, the parthenopean team gave their fans an unmitigated win (4-0). Mertens, with a doublet, and Zielinski sentenced before half an hour at Lazio and Fabian Ruiz put the icing on the cake. A result that, added to the defeat of Milan, allows the Naples open a three-point lead in the leadership of the A series.

NAP

LAZ

Naples

Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Koulibaly, Rui (Ghoulam, 86 ‘); Demme, Fabián Ruiz (Malcuit, 86 ‘); Lozano (Elmas, 64 ‘), Zielinski (Demme, 73’), Insigne; and Mertens (Petagna, 64 ‘).

Lazio

Queen; Patric (Lazzari, 46 ‘), Luiz Felipe, Acerbi, Hysaj; Milinkovic-Savic (Basic, 61 ‘), Cataldi (Lucas Leiva, 75’), Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson (Zaccagni, 55 ‘), Immobile and Pedro (Moro, 75’).

Goals

1-0 M. 7 Zielinski. 2-0 M. 10 Mertens. 3-0 M. 29 Mertens. 4-0 M. 85 Fabian Ruiz.

Referee

Daniele Orsato. TA: Di Lorenzo (78 ‘), Demme (88’) / Luiz Felipe (13 ‘), Patric (36’), Cataldi (59 ‘), Zaccagni (79’).

Incidents

Match played at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium corresponding to matchday 14 of Serie A 2021-2022.

It was a special evening at what was previously known as the San Paolo stadium. Before the initial whistle a ceremony was held in tribute to Diego Armando Maradona, who currently gives its name to the Parthenopean coliseum, three days after the first anniversary of his death was completed.

Dressed in special equipment, with the face of Maradona stamped on the front of the shirt, the pupils of Luciano Spalletti they ran over the Lazio in the initial minutes. Zielinski he opened the scoring in the 7th minute by hooking a loose ball in the area with a dry left foot. Next, Mertens derailed the entire Roman defense before beating Queen with a shot adjusted to the stick. Exactly at 10 ‘.

Hungry, the Naples wanted more. His game flowed in fleeting transitions, over and over again. Meanwhile, the team of Maurizio Sarri, which fell from the pedestal of San paolo after passing through the Juventus, seemed paralyzed. When he decided to respond with the same coin, turning the game into a wild round trip, the Roman team stayed very close to the goal.

Ospina flew to, with a specular stretch, reject the volley shot of Luis Alberto and, in the back corner kick, Acerbi he nodded against the crossbar. The shock did not disturb the Naples, which would mark the third over half an hour of play in a masterful auction of Mertens. The rear failed by letting him receive only on the front. But the hit of the Belgian, first and placed in the squad of the long stick, was a totally unpredictable genius.

The second part was a procedure for those of Spalletti, which if they took time to increase their advantage was mainly due to the reflexes of Pepe Reina. However, the Spanish goalkeeper could not prevent that in the final measures Fabian Ruiz mark the 4-0 definitive. A Naples that, with the memory of Maradona very present, believe again in the conquest of ‘Scudetto‘.