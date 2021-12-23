12/22/2021

On 12/23/2021 at 00:19 CET

Alberto Teruel

Naples says goodbye to the year with a bitter taste in the mouth . After starting the year like a rocket, Luciano Spalletti’s team has progressively deflated as the days went by. Despite getting a great victory against Milan after storming the San Siro (0-1), the numbers are devastating: two wins in the last eight league games .

NAP

SPE

Naples

Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Jesús, Rui (Ghoulam, 86 ‘); Anguissa, Lobotka (Elmas, 78); Politano (Demme, 86 ‘), Zielinski (Ounas, 69’), Lozano; Mertens (Petagna, 46 ‘).

Spezia

Provedel; Amian, Erlic, Nikolaou; Gyasi, Maggiore, Kiwioe, Bastoni, Reca; Manaj, Agudelo (Colley, 94 ‘).

Referee

Luca Massimi. TA: Rui (45 + 2 ‘), Petagna (75’) / Maggiore (19 ‘), Kiwior (48’), Manaj (51 ‘).

It seemed like a placid night at the Diego Armando Maradona. Napoli dominated and generated chances from the first moments of the game , subjecting a Spezia who had to resign herself to endure his attacks. However, the Neapolitan team failed to transfer this superiority to the electronic one, and ended up paying for it dearly.

The visitors’ goal was born from a play without apparent danger . La Spezia took advantage of a lateral free kick at the height of the center of the field to hang the ball in the heart of the area. In the dispute for the ball, John jesus He won the game to his marker, but ended up connecting a header that entered his own goal.

After the break, Napoli came out wanting to reverse the result. Those of Luciano Spalletti turned in attack and they came to balance the game up to two occasions, but both goals were annulled by Luca Massimi – the first for offside, the second for a foul in attack. They kept trying until the end, but the lack of success in front of goal and the great interventions of Provedel did not allow the local victory.

After this painful defeat, heThe ‘partenopei’ are seven points behind Inter Milan, solo leader of the domestic championship. La Spezia, for its part, leaves the Neapolitan fort with three points that give it oxygen compared to the descent, placing itself 5 points behind Genoa.