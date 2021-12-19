12/19/2021 at 17:07 CET

The Manchester City has put the direct and does not seem willing to loosen. The Premier is reeling from the pandemic, but those of Guardiola remain firm and dispatched the Newcastle with another win, without the need to distill excellence, but stuck and hungry. Led the way Joao Cancelo, with a goal and an assist in the first half. Mahrez and Sterling They finished after the break to a Newcastle to which, if it does not make a miracle in the January market, the millions will be of little use to maintain the category.

Newcastle united

Dubravka; Murphy, Lascelles, Schar, Ritchie; Almiron (Hendrick, M.80), Willock (Saint-Maximin, M.45), Hayden (Longstaff, M.61), Fraser; Joelinton, Wilson.

Manchester City

Ederson; Cancelo, Rúben Dias (Stones, M.69), Laporte, Zinchenko; Rodri (Fernandinho, M.68), Bernardo Silva, De Bruyne; Mahrez (Palmer, M.77), Gabriel Jesus, Sterling.

Goals

0-1 M.4 Rúben Days; 0-2 M.27 I cancel; 0-3 M.65 Mahrez; 0-4 M.86 Sterling.

Referee

Martin Atkinson. TA: Hayden (M.21) / Rodri (M.25), Bernardo Silva (M.30).

Especially seeing how the game started in Saint James’ Park. If any team intends to score points against Guardiola’s City, they cannot afford, after four minutes, to leave a dead ball in the small area. The lack of decision Dubravka at the exit allowed RUBEN DAYS head first to the back of the net. A bad start, which nevertheless did not diminish the illusion of the locals, in need of points in the Premier League queue. until I cancel another blow of reality struck them.

A record cancellation

The Portuguese side raised an impressive first half, making himself a goal, disguised as a playmaker in the lane of ’10’, which saved Dubravka’s squad from a whiplash. Cancelo has already participated in 10 goals this campaign, with 3 goals and 7 assists. No defense managed to reach double figures under Pep’s command since 2014, when he did. David praise. The 0-2 left Newcastle without answers, even more so seeing as the VAR did not detect a possible Ederson penalty on Fraser. The Brazilian goalkeeper was saved, and Guardiola’s men cleared up any doubts at the restart.

Mahrez masterfully finalized a shipment of Zinchenko, and Sterling put the clasp on in the final minutes. Guardiola it could even be allowed to give rest to the Rodri, Rúben Dias and Mahrez, while he saw how Chelsea left two more points in Wolverhampton and that right now, the Premier is advancing at the pace set by them.