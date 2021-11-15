11/15/2021 at 23:06 CET

Alex carazo

The worst fears return to Italy. Back to the playoffs to go to a World Cup. As happened in 2018, the ‘Azzurra’ have been unable to pass the qualifying phase as the first in the group and are forced to fight for one of the three places that remain vacant. In Belfast, before a North Ireland that nothing was played, those of Mancini they did not go from 0-0 nor practically disturbed the goal of Peackock-Farrel. A shadow of the champions of the Eurocup.

NIR

ITA

North Ireland

Peackock-Farrel; Cathcart, Flanagan, Evans; Dallas, McCann, Davis, Saville (Evans, 72 ‘), Lewis; Whyte (Washington, 72 ‘), Magennis.

Italy

Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Acerbi, Emerson (Scamacca, 80 ‘); Jorginho (Locatelli, 69 ‘), Tonali (Cristante, 46’), Barella (Belotti, 64 ‘); Berardi, Insigne (Bernardeschi, 69 ‘), Chiesa.

Referee

Istvan Kovacs. TA: Magennis (57 ‘), Peackock-Farrel (83’) / Tonali (9 ‘)

Northern Ireland has been an insurmountable wall in the Windsor park throughout the qualifying phase, and against Italy they showed it again. Very little of the set Mancini in the first part. Distinguished and Chiesa They were the most active in attack but continually ran into the three Northern Irish centrals.

The clearest one starred in it Say Lorenzo with an arrival from behind and a diagonal ‘made in’ factory Distinguished, so usual and at the same time special of the Italian captain, that the Naples side finished off at the far post but deflected it Peackock-Farrel. They did not know it, but that occasion would ultimately be the clearest occasion of the entire meeting. The only one, in fact.

It was worth Italy to do the same as Switzerland in their game against Bulgaria and that made them be in a tense calm and with one eye on the Swissporarena of Lucena. At the beginning of the second half came the bad news for the Italians. While they were still unable to generate danger on the goal of North Ireland, shortly after passing through the changing rooms Okafor He overtook the Swiss team.

The news quickly reached the Windsor park and the rush began in Italy. An ‘Azzurra’ without the spark and dynamism that was seen in the Eurocup and with very few ideas in attack. And so the rest of the game went on. As Switzerland’s goals fell, anxiety increased in the Italian team and in Mancini, who was introducing forwards and withdrawing midfielders without apparently following a logical pattern.

There was not a goal in the game. The word ‘play-offs’ creates real chills in Italy, even more so after the last experience with Sweden that left them out of the 2018 World Cup. Again the nightmare of the play-offs. Again the nightmare of Belfast, as in 1958. That time they were directly without the World Cup. This time … we’ll see.