11/07/2021

On at 20:56 CET

Roger Payró

Add and follow the Royal Society. The painting ‘txuri-urdin’ got a meritorious triumph in El Sadar, an always leathery stadium. Merino, prodigal son of the reds, and Januzaj they saved the three points towards San Sebastián (0-2), where they continue to celebrate that of seeing their team at the top of the table. Triumph of leader and maturity for those of Imanol Alguacil.

OSA

RSO

Osasuna

Sergio Herrera; Nacho Vidal; Unai García, David García; Manu Sánchez (Cote, 83 ‘); Torró; Kike Barja (Chimy Ávila, 70 ‘), Moncayola, Darko, Rubén García (Torres, 83’); Kike García (Budimir, 83 ‘).

Real society

Remiro; Zaldua, Aritz, Le Normand, Rico (Aihen, 46 ‘); Barrenetxea (Portu, 70 ‘), Zubimendi, Merino, Januzaj (Lobete, 87’); Isak (Sorloth, 70 ‘), Silva (Turrientes, 83’).

Goals

0-1 M. 72 merino. 0-2 M. 82 Januzaj (pen.).

Referee

Ortiz Arias (from Madrid). TA: Diego Rico (28 ‘) and Zubimendi (91’).

Incidents

The Sadar. 21,741 spectators

And it is that the Real prevailed in a match to which they had to adapt, showing that as a winning team knows how to carry out all kinds of encounters. Uncomfortable, the San Sebastian team could not dominate the ball as they like. Osasuna was a stone in the shoe, with the ‘Kikes’, García and Barja, forcing the realistic rear to be very attentive behind.

Nevertheless, the goals had little prominence in the first act. BarrenetxeaOn the edge of the holiday, he enjoyed the clearest. David García took it from him when he lined up the three sticks.

The rojillo center-back had the misfortune to participate in the goal that began to decide the duel. A Merino warrior reached the danger zone and his shot was decisively deflected by one of the García that guards the goal of Sergio Herrera.

The other, Unai, has just sunk the hopes of those from Arrasate committing a clear penalty to stop Januzaj’s slalom. The talented Real attacker executed the maximum penalty himself to maintain one more day as leader.