01/03/2022 at 23:05 CET

Alba Lopez

You may have found your ‘9’ Marcelino in Oihan Sancet, who has been talking about wonders in Lezama since he arrived from the Osasuna quarry, but who is having a hard time knocking down Athletic’s door. In El Sadar, however, he made for the first time the threat of throwing her down curiously before the team that turned him into a man in the fields of Tajonar. His triplet gives wings to the rojiblancos and it plunges the reds into a deep crisis that lasts over time and begins to worry.

OSA

ATH

Osasuna

Herrera; Nacho Vidal (Roberto Torres, 64 ‘), David García, Unai García (Javi Martínez, 74’), Juan Cruz, Cote (Manu Sánchez, 82 ‘); Torró, Moncayola; Rubén García (Oier, 74 ‘); Kike García, Budimir (Kike Barja, 64 ‘).

Athletic

Unai Simon; De Marcos, Yeray, Íñigo, Balenziaga (Nolaskoain, 90 ‘); Berenguer (Nico Williams, 75 ‘), Dani García (Vesga, 75’), Vencedor, Muniain (Petxarroman, 89 ‘); Sancet (Nico Serrano, 84 ‘), Iñaki Williams.

Goals

1-0 M. 9 Kike García. 1-1 M. 15 Sancet. 1-2 M. 25 Sancet. 1-3 M. 67 Sancet.

Referee

Ortiz Arias (Madrid Committee). TA: Cote (66 ‘), Bittor (67’), Torró (76 ‘), Herrera (78’) and Chimy Ávila (2A, 94 ‘) / Yeray (66’).

Incidents

The Sadar. 16,206 spectators.

A header from Kike Garcia In the starting straight of those who make a race, he forced the ‘lions’ to row against the current. And the herd responded with the same medicine after a cross from the right of Iñaki Williams that finished Sancet to the Urzaiz network. Berenguer’s back-oriented prior control with which the play started had been a ‘delicatessen’. Marcelino also has gold there. Athletic culminated the comeback midway through the first act in an action similar to that of the first goal, but this time with De Marcos in the role of Williams and Sancet finishing first with the inside of the foot instead of with the head. The fashionable boy in Bilbao handles all the records.

After the break, Osasuna called on the rebuttal. Until Sancet reappeared to stop the music signing a hat-trick that delves into the wound of the rojillos -they have 10 games without a win- and puts Athletic looking at Europe.