01/09/2022

On at 20:40 CET

Joel gadea

Osasuna gave Cádiz his own medicine and passed over the Cadiz (2-0), in a clash that Budimir Y Kike Barja they decided with two ‘psychological’ goals that punished the Andalusians.

Osasuna

Sergio Herrera; Nacho Vidal, David García, Juan Cruz, Cote; Kike Barja (Manu Sánchez, 76 ‘), Moncayola (Oier, 88’), Lucas Torró, Rubén García (Roberto Torres, 76 ‘); Budimir (Brasanac, 81 ‘), Kike García.

Cadiz

Ledesma; Fali, Chust, Cala, Pacha Espino; Jonsson (Iván Alejo, 45 ‘), Alarcón; Chapela (Andone, 60 ‘), Álex Fernández (Bastida, 72’), Arzamendia (Osmajic, 72 ‘); Rubén Nephew.

Goals

1-0 M. 38 Budimir. 2-0 M. 48 Kike Barja.

Referee

From Burgos Bengoetxea (Basque). TA: Juan Cruz, Lucas Torró / Arzamendia, Andone.

Stadium

The Sadar. 17,500 spectators.

Cádiz was never comfortable on the El Sadar table and that was clear early on. The plan of Cervera began to wobble when the ‘rojillos’ hammered the cadista area to centers. Fruit of them, at the end of the first half, Budimir hunted a lateral shipment that sent to the bottom of the goal of Ledesma. Without much fanfare, Osasuna was passing over the Andalusian team.

The Navarrese team did not give Cádiz time to recover. As soon as the second half started, Kike barja he found a dead ball in the area and sent it to save, with his face.

Cádiz ran out of resources, which it wanted and could not. He evidenced the lack of breadth in his staff and was tied up in the face of Osasuna’s solidity, which was able to increase the income with several cons, including one that ended Budimir against the body of Ledesma.

It has been two months since a Cádiz won in the League that continues to complicate life and although it is only three points away from salvation. The ‘rojillos’ continue in the quiet zone, after falling in the Cup.