11/29/2021 at 23:01 CET

X. Serrano

Osasuna and Elche on Monday they signed tables that left both parties unsatisfied. Waiting for the newcomer Francisco Rodríguez to impose his stamp, the technical secretary Sergio Mantecon and the club coach Pablo Manusevich they led a Elche that tied through Fidel the initial goal of Budimir, from a penalty. In the second half, very even, the goal could fall from anywhere.

Osasuna

ELC

Osasuna

Herrera; Vidal, Unai García, David García, Cote; Barja (Torres, 79 ‘), Oier (Brasanac, 64’), Moncayola, Rubén García (Manu Sánchez, 87 ‘); Budimir (Ávila, 79 ‘) and Kike García.

Elche

Badía; Palacios (Barragán, 85 ‘), Roco, Diego González, Mojica; Tete Morente, Marcone (Gumbau, 60 ‘), Mascarell, Fidel (Josan, 60’); Lucas Pérez (Guti, 85 ‘) and Boyé.

Goals

1-0 M. 7 Budimir (pen.). 1-1 M. 19 Fidel.

Referee

Díaz de Mera (Castilian-La Mancha). TA: Manu Sánchez (90 ‘) / Fidel (6’), Marcone (50 ‘), Mascarell (56’).

Incidents

Match played in El Sadar before 16,865 spectators corresponding to matchday 15 of LaLiga Santander 2021-2022.

They were measured in The Sadar two teams in low hours and in need of joys. Located in the middle of the table, Osasuna chained three days without winning, while the Elche, in the midst of fighting to avoid relegation, had added two of the last 18 possible points.

Perhaps because of being more acclimated to the cold of Pamplona (in fact, the operators of Osasuna in the morning they cleared the snow that covered El’s lawn Sadar), The team of Jagoba Arrasate jumped much more plugged into the field. Kike Garcia He docked close to the crossbar and Budimir, immediately afterwards, he volleyed the crossbar. In the same action, Fidel He released a slap that the referee sanctioned as a penalty, transformed by Budimir.

After his unnecessary mistake, the franjiverde captain redeemed himself with the tying goal in a perfectly executed slate action. With your back to the goal, Fidel combed on the first post a tense center of Tete Morente. The goal balanced the score and also the game, with a Elche much more daring. A round trip that forced the intervention of Sergio Herrera, alone in front of Lucas Perez.

Revolutions dropped in the final stretch of the first half, characterized by inaccuracies. An equality that was maintained during the second half. At times Osasuna took the initiative and tried to surprise a Edgar Badía somewhat unsafe. However, the most dangerous occasions occurred in the goal defended by Herrera.

Fidel dressed as an assistant to send a precise service to the heart of the area, where Boyé he crashed the ball against the post when he had everything in favor to score. Less than a quarter of an hour to go Herrera returned to show off to save on the goal line a header from Josan. Better reached the final stretch Osasuna, who could win in a shot of Kike Garcia, covered by the defense under sticks. In the end, distribution of points.