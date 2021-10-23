10/22/2021

On at 23:33 CEST

Cristina Moreno

Osasuna dreamed of co-leadership and victory to close the Centennial with a flourish but an expulsion from Cote and the success of Montoro in the final stretch ended the red party and tarnished Chimy’s goal that he scored again at home twenty months later from the last time.

Osasuna

Sergio Herrera; Nacho Vidal, Unai García, David García, Cote; Torró; Roberto Torres (Javi Martínez, 78 ‘), Oier (Moncayola, 66’), Darko (Juan Cruz, 78 ‘), Rubén García (Manu Sánchez, 78’); Chimy Ávila (Kike García, 66 ‘).

grenade

Maximiano; Quini (Arias, 70 ‘), Víctor Díaz, Luis Abram, Neva (Escudero, 82’); Luis Milla, Gonalons (Monchu, 37 ‘); Rochina, Bacca (Jorge Molina, 70 ‘), Machís (Montoro, 82’); Luis Suarez.

Goals

1-0 M. 44 Chimy Avila. 1-1 M. 89 Montoro.

Referee

Muñiz Ruiz (Galician). TA: Nacho Vidal (29 ‘) / Abram (37’), Bacca (48 ‘), Rochina (50’). TR: Cote (74 ‘).

Stadium

The Sadar. 21,128 spectators.

With festive atmosphere and Serafin Zubiri interpreting the hymn live, the duel started which, on the other hand, put an end to the acts of the centenary of the Navarrese group. Special day and grand entrance to El Sadar, waiting to close the party with a victory. They wanted those of Jagoba Arrasate give the three points to their fans and that was clear with the initial approach, charging the attack.

But the minutes passed and the occasions did not come, except for one of the Chimy in the first few minutes. Later it was Darwin Machís the one who tested Sergio Herrera, and when the red ones tightened the most, Rochina He was able to open the scoring for the Andalusians although the goal of Osasuna left his area to clear the danger, putting the scare in the body of the Navarrese parish.

After half an hour, Chimy was once again the protagonist with the first pitch between the three clubs of the match. A dry shot that forced Maximiano. Next, Osasuna claimed a possible hand of Victor in the area but the referee had already canceled the action due to a previous foul by Oier, lighting the public of El Sadar.

Osasuna approached little by little and on the edge of the rest the target arrived. The Chimy He caught a dead ball in the area, settled down and took a powerful left foot from the top hat, up, impossible for Maximiano. The ‘Comandante’ returned to dial at home a year and eight months later, making the red party even more joyous.

The goal against and the injury of Gonalons In the first they deconcentrated the Nazaris who started the second half somewhat dislocated, with those of Sweep yourself besieging the domains of Maxiamiano.

Very close to the second, Osasuna was left with a combination between Kike Garcia and Moncayola who have just jumped onto the pitch replacing Oier and to Chimy. Granada also had it in a set piece action that forced to stretch Sergio Herrera. An action that had caused Cote who saw the red for cutting the Andalusian counter. An action that served to awaken those of Robert Moreno that generated the greatest danger in the game, the only thing lacking was definition. And it was found by Montoro, who saw Herrera ahead of him and did not think about it to sign a distant shot that ended up at the bottom of the net, watering down the Navarrese party.