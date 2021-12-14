12/14/2021 at 23:00 CET

Jonathan Moreno

Espanyol will be in the next tie. The parrots sealed the comeback in Palencia in a second half with more arrivals than precision. Wu Lei and Sergi Gómez neutralized Frodo’s 1-0 after six minutes of play. Melamed was injured in the warm-up and Fernando Calero could not finish the game, also due to discomfort. Commitment accumulation tolls.

PAL

ESP

Palencia Cristo At.

Guille García; Iker Pérez (Obispo, 93 ‘), Abel Pascual, Morante (Vivito, 90’), Gallego; Josua, Bueno (Torres, 90 ‘), Diego, Edu; Frodo (Álvaro, 66 ‘), Adri (Moreno, 90’).

Spanish

Joan García; Miguelón, Calero (Sergi Gómez, 83 ‘), Cabrera, Dídac; Morlanes, Mérida (Darder, 58 ‘); Embarba (Aleix Vidal, 58 ‘), Melendo (Svensson, 75’), Wu Lei (Puado, 58 ‘); Loren Morón.

Goals

1-0 M.6 Frodo. 1-1 M.46 Wu Lei. 1-2 M.86 Sergi Gómez

Referee

Muñiz Ruiz (Galician). TA: Adri / Calero, Darder and Dídac.

Country

The New Ballast. 6,500 spectators.

Espanyol soon regretted, still with muscles numb from the low temperatures. Gallego served in a lateral foul some innocent hands of Cabrera and Frodo, in his region of the area, overcame the lukewarm marking of Fran Mérida. Ball to the near post and impeccable head.

The affront angered the Blue and Whites, emboldened but without offensive clairvoyance. Loren and Wu Lei, active and without aim, were around a draw that Muñiz Ruiz annulled for offside from Costa del Sol. It was not the clearest of the Andalusian. In the 22nd minute and in a valid position, he put the outside of the instep wrong in an Embarba corner, combed by Dídac at the far post.

The last of the first act was carried out by Embarba. The Madrilenian executed with his characteristic hit a direct free kick that Guille repelled with his fists after a devilish jump rope.

Reach out and kiss the Christ

Vicente Moreno’s harangue caught on. It took twenty seconds to draw the tie Embarba, Loren and Wu Lei. The outside center of the ‘Jaws’ was hunted by the Chinese left-handed in anticipation of his opponent.

Live the final of the Copa del Rey on DAZN. Subscribe now, you have a free trial month!

The one from Massanassa put all the meat on the grass. Darder, Puado and Aleix, to the wax. The harassment was total, although the ball refused to enter. Aleix Vidal and Melendo had very clear paths. Also Álvaro for the purple ones, who could ‘sentence’.

The 1-2 would come in a volley connected by Sergi Gómez that slipped tight to the stick guarded by Guille. The center-back had been in the box for three minutes after Fernando Calero’s injury. Palencia tried to the end and fell with all the honor of a Second Federation.