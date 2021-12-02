12/01/2021 at 23:07 CET

Real Sociedad did not give the option to Panadería Pulido San Mateo, which they thrashed 0-4, and qualified for the second round of the Copa del Rey in a placid match for Imanol Alguacil’s team, who resolved with amplitude and solvency against a rival three categories lower.

PPU

RSO

Polished Bakery

Alex Guanche; Raúl Sosa, Pedro Viera, Azael, Rubén Silva (Ismael, min. 46), Óliver; Godoy (Fran Romero, min. 46); Pitu (Javi Martínez, min. 61), Aday (Gabri, min. 46), Felipe (Kilian Alemán, min. 46); and Braulio.

Real society

Ryan; Zaldua (Gorosabel, min. 72), Aritz, Pacheco, Aihen; Navarro (Oyarzabal, min. 60), Guevara (Zubimendi, min. 46), Olasagasti; Portu (Djouahra, min. 60), Sorloth (Isak, min. 60) and Barrenetxea.

Goals

0-1 M.6 Portu. 0-2 M.7 Aihen. 0-3 M.60 Sørloth. 0-4 M.71 Djouahra.

Referee

Figueroa Vazquez. Without reprimands.

Countryside

Gran Canaria. 3,848 spectators

The txuri urdin set did not relax and subdued his opponent from the opening whistle, put his victory on track very early with two early and consecutive goals, to confirm his pass after the break with two new goals.

In just seven minutes, Imanol Alguacil’s men had already pierced the island’s goal twice; the first in an individual action by Portu, who started in the correct position, crossed the area, won the contest with the goalkeeper and scored with his left foot.

Shortly after, Aihen Muñoz hooked a tight shot from the edge of the area that ended up in the net, taking advantage of a low clearance from the defense after a breakthrough by Norwegian Alexander Sorloth.

In the midst of the overwhelming realist dominance, Aritz Elustondo headed a corner kick and the ball hit the crossbar.

Until the break, the Albiazul initiative was constant, with more dangerous arrivals that alternated with some incursion by the local team, especially from set pieces, but without ever disturbing Matthew Ryan.

In the second half Pulido Bakery made a multiple change and also modified his tactical drawing, pressing higher, and in this way he came to bother Real to the point of making Ryan work on a good volley from Gabri, one of the players incorporated into the game.

However, when the Pulido Bakery was more animated, its rival sentenced with two new lashes, the first from Sorloth to the center of Aihen, and the last with a hard low shot from Djouahra, thus ending the dream of the modest club in Gran Canaria on a historic night.

Once the Cup qualifying round has been settled, the Donostiarras are already thinking about the league clash against Real Madrid, leaders of LaLiga Santander, which will be played next Saturday at the Reale Arena.