01/04/2022

On 05/01/2022 at 00:01 CET

Roger Payró

Espanyol eliminated Ponferradina in the third round of the Copa del Rey. The blue and white team promised them happy with Pedrosa’s early goal but it did not close the meeting and Yuri, with a penalty that should not have existed for offside, sent the duel to extra time. There the local team did not give the carving. Diego López stopped two pitches and another failure allowed the Catalans, faultless, to win the batch (1-4).

PUT

ESP

Ponferradina

Sergi Puig; Ivan Rodríguez (Paris Adot, 67 ‘), Pascanu, Arias, Pujol; Naranjo (Zalazar, 78 ‘), Anton (Agus Medina, 67’), Cristian Rodríguez (KIke Saverio, 78 ‘), Edu Espiau (Crespo, 102’); Enrich (Ojeda, 38 ‘) and Yuri.

Spanish

Diego López; Aleix Vidal (Óscar Gil, 59 ‘), Sergi Gómez, Cabrera, Pedrosa; Puado (Wu Lei, 87 ‘), Keidi Bare, Darder (Mérida, 113’), Melamed (Embarba, 46 ‘); Loren (Jofre, 72 ‘) and De Tomás (Dimata, 72’).

Goals

0-1 M. 4 Pedrosa. 1-1 M. 88 Yuri (pen). On penalties: 1-4.

Referee

From Cerro Grande (Madrid). TA: Yuri (90 ‘), Ricard Pujol (114’) / Embarba (101 ‘), Óscar Gil (116’).

Incidents

The Toralín. About 6,000 spectators.

The call was a warning to sailors and the eleven confirmed it. Vicente Moreno put all the meat on the grill in El Toralín, knowing that Ponferradina made a qualitative leap compared to Solares and Cristo Atlético. Espanyol suffered more than they should in the previous rounds with unit B and the coach did not want to play it in El Bierzo. Soon his own answered him about green. Darder did not place the body well in the first arrival and defined poorly, quite the opposite of Pedrosa. The side was striking from his side and in a combination with De Tomás he managed to beat Sergi Puig by the short stick. The touches of Iván Rodríguez in the pass and of Pascanu in the definition, keys to complicate life for Deportiva.

Little by little those of Bolo stretched to begin discussing the possession of the blue and white leather –today in red-, although they did not find the way to Diego López’s area. A direct free from the crescent by Cristian Rodríguez that hit the barrier was the best chance. Melamed, after a great quality action, soiled Sergi Puig’s mitts at the last before recess. The young pearl perica, heeled on the wing in the 4-4-2 that Moreno designed, was changed on the holiday for Embarba.

Ponferradina improved their performance in the second half against Espanyol that closed spaces on the inside and forced distant shots like Cristian Rodríguez’s. At game time, on the first play they were able to braid, Diego López dipped perfect against Naranjo. The former Nàstic, among others, was the one who brought the most danger together with Ojeda, who had to replace Enrich in the first half after a set with Diego.

Aleix suffered in defense and Moreno did not think about giving entry to Oscar Gil. The dominance was from Bercia, although De Tomás, who tiptoed past in his first cupbearer match of the course, had it in a counter that saved a firm hand from Puig. Espanyol played with fire and ended up burning in 88 ‘. Sergi Gómez committed a penalty on Yuri and the myth of Deportiva beat Diego from eleven steps. The play, yes, should have been canceled for offside. With VAR there is no paradise, but without it less. Dimata, who had entered with Jofre, saw how Yuri beat his head at the discount. To the extension.

The Belgian, who scored a double in Second at El Toralín, reactivated the attack by Moreno’s men in the ‘extra time’. He finished up to two more times and the second time he licked the stick. The first part of the extension was clearly of the Catalans but the effort took its toll on the second. Jofre and Wu Lei had them, but everything was decided in penalties that they smiled.