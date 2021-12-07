12/07/2021 at 23:21 CET

Roger Payró

They never stopped believing. With the water around his neck, on the precipice to which he himself condemned, Atlético de Madrid rose from its ashes when many considered him dead. The reality is that those of Diego Pablo Simeone had it very difficult to be in the second round but tonight the stars lined up. Despite the misleading result (1-3), Atlético suffered a lot to overcome Porto that it will have to settle for the Europa League. Liverpool threw an indispensable cable from San Siro (1-2) for the rojiblanco delirium, only consummated in the discount.

OPO

ATM

Port

Diogo Costa; Joao Mario (oliveira, 81 ‘), Mbemba, Pepe, Sanusi (Wendell, 63’); Otávio (Vieira, 81 ‘), Vitinha, Grujic (Corona, 81’), Luis Díaz; Evanilson and Taremi (Toni Martínez, 81 ‘).

Athletic

Oblak; Llorente, Vrsaljko, Kondogbia, Hermoso, Carrasco; Lemar (Correa, 66 ‘), Koke, De Paul, Griezmann; Suárez (Cunha, 13 ‘(Lodi, 83’)).

Goals

0-1 M. 56 Griezmann. 0-2 M. 90 Strap. 0-3 M. 92 From Paul. 1-3 M. 95 Sérgio Oliveira (pen.).

Referee

Clement Turpin (France). TA: Taremi (32 ‘), Otávio (67’), Pepe (69 ‘) / Correa (67’). TR: Wendell (70 ‘) / Carrasco (67’).

Incidents

Do Dragao. 50,000 viewers.

Despite having the axis of the defense in the box, Simeone again bet on his beloved defense of three centrals, with Hermoso and the relocated Kondogbia and Vrsaljko. Above Luis Suárez was the chosen man but he did not last a quarter of an hour. Some problems in the abductors forced him to change for Cunha in the 13th minute. The mountain, even more difficult to climb. The mattress box started well and the first chance was generated in Carrasco’s boots. Diogo Costa prevented, twice against Lemar and Marcos Llorente, that Atleti gained an advantage.

The bad news came from Milan. The ‘rossoneri’ were ahead at the same time that Porto began to gain ground. It was the worst moment for the people of Madrid, supported by Jan Oblak. Grujic warned first but the Slovenian stood out especially with a mitten down from Luis Díaz. Impeccable Llorente in the rebound to avoid both Taremi.

Lemar, in an attempt to clear in a corner against, almost gave a misfortune to his teammates. The holiday did not calm the waters. Taremi He had it after a loss from Carrasco and the Iranian again sought to tickle an Oblak who this time took it off with his foot. Atleti did not have a good time but Griezmann’s goal changed everything.

Lemar bounced a tight corner kick, Taremi extended it backwards and the ‘Little Prince’ put the inside so that the ball kissed the net. The news came as Liverpool turned the score around at the San Siro. Everything seemed to start to be under control and Cunha, in a play ‘Maradoniana’ almost sentenced. Pepe took it out almost under sticks and Griezmann and Koke could not make the 0-2 in the rejection.

The expulsion of Carrasco could change everything. He entered Otávio’s game and his scuffle cost him the red one. Two minutes later, Wendell sinned innocent and fell into the trap of Cunha, who got another expulsion to equalize the forces. A tremendous tangana in the band, which ended with a technical member of each team expelled and Marchesín, substitute goal for the ‘dragons’, in the changing room tunnel.

Porto was left groggy but Atleti did not breathe until in a counterattack cooked by Griezmann and Correa the Argentine did not sentence. It was 90 ‘and the delirium ended two minutes later when De Paul stole a ball that he wanted to give to Griezmann. With no luck in the Frenchman’s shot, the midfielder caught the loose leather and scored the 0-3. Sergio Oliveira, from a penalty in the last breath, made up the scoreboard.