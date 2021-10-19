10/19/2021

With zero points in three days, the Milan is on the verge of elimination in the Champions. If before him Liverpool and Atleti deserved more, in front of Port he was lucky not to be beaten. Without The O, Brahim, Maignan, Rebic or Kessie… The casualties were too heavy. That said, the team of Pioli did not compete in Do Dredge, at the mercy of some ‘dragons’ lacking punch but tireless and much better positioned on the field. Luis Diaz, in a hit close to the base of the post, he scored the only goal of the game (1-0).

OPO

THOUSAND

Port

Diogo Costa; Joao Mario, Pepe, Mbemba, Wendell (Sanusi, 46 ‘); Otavio (Grujic, 90 ‘), Uribe, Oliveira (Vitinha, 67’), Luis Díaz; Evanilson (Corona, 67 ‘) and Taremi (Toni Martínez, 84’).

Milan

Tatarusanu; Calabria, Kjaer, Tomori (Romagnoli, 58 ‘), Ballo-Touré (Kalulu, 58’); Tonali (Bakayoko, 67 ‘), Bennacer, Krunic; Saelemaekers, Giroud (Ibrahimovic, 58 ‘) and Leao.

Referee

Felix Brych (Germany). TA: Oliveira (3 ‘), Uribe (39’) / Tomori (16 ‘), Giroud (21’), Kalulu (82 ‘), Ibrahimovic (87’), Leao (90 ‘).

Incidents

Match played at the Do Dragao stadium corresponding to matchday 3 of the 2021-2022 Champions League.

He was perfectly able to go to rest on Milan with a disadvantage of two or three goals. The ‘rossoneri’ were run over by a Port that jumped to the grass with two more gears and printed a rhythm that the Italian team was unable to match. To the disparate waste of energy was added the best positioning of a Portuguese team that was fed up with recovering balls in the rival field. Surpassed, those of Pioli they barely chained three passes.

From the point of view of PortA perfect first half were it not for his bloody lack of aim. With a slap to the stick, Luis Diaz the siege began when the game was barely dawning. Although the most insistent and misguided was Taremi. The Iranian lacked thread in two too crossed auctions and did not find a door in a frank header.

Benefited from increasing disruptions, the Milan He managed to lower the revolutions of the meeting and took a step forward. He even tried Diogo Costa in a timid auction of Giroud. His only shot on goal. TO Leao, the great hope of the ‘rossonero’ attack, was electric every time the ball reached him. Anecdotal episodes, because after the break the Port it resumed its siege with renewed energy.

Pioli incorporated Romagnoli, Kalulu and Ibrahimovic. Same idea, but fresh legs and the moral reinforcement of having the Swede, who with more than 40 springs was returning to play a match of Champions almost four years later. It was useless. The denied Taremi and Uribe They brushed the arch in two separate blows. And so much was the pitcher at the source that Luis Diaz, indicated by the own Pioli as the most dangerous of the ‘dragons’, he picked up a loose ball up front and showed him the way to the net with a right hand close to the post.

There was still almost half an hour left to play, but the Milan he had not competed before nor did he after the goal. There was no answer. Not on the field, with demoralized players. Not from the bench, with the entry of the fledgling Maldini. In fact, he came closer to scoring the Port on a deflected shot of Pepe. The paper of IbraInstead, it was testimonial. Lacking rhythm, he never entered the game and his most outstanding contribution was leaving the studs on the head of a rival. Unfortunate action and that was in a fright. Nothing to do with the alarm that goes off in a Milan on the edge of ‘KO’.