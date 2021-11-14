11/14/2021 at 22:58 CET

Even though he only needed a draw and was ahead in minute 2, Portugal, with Cristiano Ronaldo on the pitch, was surprised by Serbia in Lisbon (1-2) and will have to play the repechage to reach the World Cup, while the Balkans took the ticket directly to Qatar.

BY

BE

Portugal

Rui Patrício; Cancello, Fonte, Dias, Mendes; Renao Sanches (Neves, 84 ‘), Danilo (André Silva, 90’), Moutinho (Palhinha, 64 ‘); Cristiano Ronaldo, Jota (Joao Félix, 84 ‘), B. Silva (Bruno Fernandes, 64’).

Serbia

Rajkovic; Milenkovic, Veljkovic (Spajic, 65 ‘), Pavlovic; Zivkovic (Radonjic, 69 ‘), Lukic, Gudelj (Mitrovic, 46’), Milinkovic-Savic, Kostic; Tadic, Vlahovic.

Goals

1-0 M. 2 Renato Sanches. 1-1 M. 33 Tadic. 1-2 M. 90 Mitrovic.

Referee

Daniele Orsato. AT: Cancelo (8 ‘), Moutinho (61’), Renato Sanches (68 ‘) / Stojkovic (4’), Gudelj (13 ‘), Pavlovic (66’), Milekovic (70 ‘),

Incidents

Give Light. Day 10. 70,000 spectators.

Portugal, who went ahead at the start with a goal from Renato sanches, had a gray night and was dominated by the Serbs, who got the prize of the night thanks to goals from Tadic and Mitrovic, the latter already in 89.

The “quinas”, who started with a favorable goal difference, just a draw against Serbia, a team they had never lost to date, was enough. But the Portuguese lacked shine and, with a Cristiano almost disappeared, they fell to a Serbia that deserved to win.

They got ahead early, in minute 2 of the game. Bernardo Silva approved of Nemanja Gudelj’s mistake to steal the ball and gave it to Renato Sanches, who he beat the Serbian goalkeeper with ease at the entrance of the area.

The Serbs warned in the 12th minute with a shot from Vlahovic that went against the left post, and already in the 33rd, they got the tie. Tadic, at the entrance of the area, cut a rival and shot to goal. Rui Patrício, who completed his 100th game with the national team, was not at all lucky and wanting to catch the ball, it escaped and ended up inside the goal.

The Balkan team continued to dominate in the closing stages of the first half and caused tachycardia on the Portuguese bench when, in the 43rd minute, Vlahovic sent the ball to the nets, but the assistant had raised the flag to signal offside.

After the break, the two teams went looking for possession of the ball, although with little shock. In Portugal it was the scorer, Renato Sanches, who had the leading role in his team, with a great ride in the 53rd in which he failed to define and another shot ten minutes later that went into the hands of the goalkeeper.

Meanwhile, Serbia was looking for holes to surprise the rival, although still without success. With nerves on the rise in Lisbon because a goal could send the Portuguese team to the repechage, Fernando Santos moved the bench and brought in Bruno Fernandes and Palhinha. In ’82, João Félix and Rúben Neves joined them.

But the possession belonged to the Balkans, who chained corners and small scares to the rival goal against a Portugal increasingly stuck behind. In the end, the pitcher went to the source so much that it broke. In 89, Tadic put a cross from the right and Mitrovic headed it to score a goal and snatch Qatar’s ticket from the Portuguese.