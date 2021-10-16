10/15/2021 at 11:15 PM CEST

PSG survived the day without Neymar and Messi thanks to the effectiveness of Kylian Mbappé, who dressed as an assistant and scorer to overcome an emboldened Angers from 0-1 and finish up 2-1.

PSG

ANG

Paris Saint-Germain

Donnarumma; Dagba (Hakimi, 72 ‘), Kehrer, Kimpembe, Diallo (Bernat, 63’); Herrera (Draxler, 72 ‘), Danilo, Verratti; Rafinha (Wijnaldum, 63 ‘), Icardi, Mbappé (Dina, 90’).

Angers

Bernardoni; Manceau, Traoré, Thomas; Cabot, Mendy, Mangani, Capelle; Fulgini (Bahoken, 77 ‘); Boufal (Ounahi, 77 ‘), Cho (Brahimi, 64’).

Goals

0-1 M. 36 Fulgini. 1-1 M. 69 Danilo. 2-1 M. 87 Mbappé.

Referee

Bastien Depechy. TA: Verratti (90 ‘) / Capelle (86’).

Incidents

Day 10. Park of the Princes. 40,000 viewers.

Aware of the great stage they faced, Gérald Baticle’s men knew that a triumph in the capital brought them closer to the hitherto untouchable leader. And they got down to work to bring trouble to Donnarumma from the start.

Not for nothing did Angers arrive in Paris as fourth classified. And the difficulties for the leader became a reality 10 ‘from the break: Sofiane Boufal, an old acquaintance of LaLiga, advanced on the right wing and fitted a millimeter center for the arrival of Fulgini, who won his back on the defense and opened the account surprisingly.

But if this PSG has shown something, it is its ability to create danger almost unintentionally. Mbappé proved it, first with a precise delivery at the head of Danilo to equalize the actions at 69 ‘. And then turning the hand inside the Capelle area into a goal, sentencing the comeback and the return to victory in Ligue 1.