12/01/2021 at 23:17 CET

Late goals will not always come. This will have been learned today by PSG, which, accustomed to resorting to the epic to win the matches, drew 0-0 against Nice and gave up the first points at home of the season. Lazy image of those of Pochettino, that although they have had occasions to score, they would have lost if Dolberg had hit an empty goal.

PSG

Nice

PSG

Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe (Paredes, 77 ‘), Nuno Mendes, Danilo, Gueye, Dina-Ebimbe (Verratti, 62’); Di María (Icardi, 77 ‘), Messi, Mbappé.

Nice

Benitez; Lotomba, Todibo, Dante, Bard; Lemina (Thuram, 74 ‘), Schneiderlin, Boudaoui (Gouiri, 80’), Kluivert (Stengs, 74 ‘); Delort, Dolberg.

Referee

Clément Turpin. TA: Danilo (31 ‘), Di María (83’) / Kluivert (66 ‘), Boudaoui (77’), Bard (88 ‘).

Incidents

Match played at the Parc des Princes.

PSG started better, which had Leo Messi as a starter after rumors that placed him off the list due to gastroenteritis. Pochettino’s team offered some good first minutes, who overturned part of their attack on the right wing and there they sought to tickle, although without arriving with excessive danger.

One would think that this domain would increase and that the occasions would follow, but it was the opposite. Initial fluidity diluted as minutes passed and a weak first half was seen by both teams, with a comfortable Nice crouching in the rear and leaving no space for the Messi-Mbappé-Di María trident. It was the French attacker who enjoyed the clearest for the capital, with a shot from inside the area that Benítez rejected. And although Galtier’s game was not much less brilliant, they also had theirs to get ahead in the luminous. Dolberg with a long shot and Delort, with his head, forced Donnarumma to show off to avoid the first of the night.

The clash was encouraged after the break. At least, there were more and better chances. And the protagonist in the first bars of the second half was Benítez, who appeared to deny a goal sung to Di María. PSG would also regret a clamorous failure by Mbappé, only after a delicious pass from Messi. But the clearest was for Dolberg, who practically at an empty goal, headed to the wood. The capital box continued to try, but Dante and Todibo, imperial behind, left the scoreboard unused.