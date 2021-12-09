12/09/2021 at 22:45 CET

Joel gadea

Barça’s triumph in Paris (28-28) escaped in the last minute, in a clash in which he improved as time passed and the timer ran but did not close on time when he achieved an income of three goals in favor. PSG, who lowered the level after the break, managed to equalize the forces at the end with a arreón that surprised Barça, who had just beaten Porto.

PSG

FCB

PSG (17 + 11)

Gerard (-), Solé (8), Remili (6), Karabatic (1), Steins (1), Ntanzi (-) i Keita (1) -initial seven- Genty (-), Kristopans (1), Grebille ( 3), Kounkoud (2), Toft Hansen (1), Syprzak (1), Hansen (2) and Prandi (1).

Barça (15 + 13)

Pérez de Vargas (-), Aleix Gomez (5), Dika Mem (4), Cindric (3), Fábregas (2), N’Guessan (2) and Ariño (-) -starting seven- Maciel (1), Janc (1), Ali Zein (1), Langaro (7), Ben Ali (2) and Petrus (-).

Partial

5-2; 8-3; 10-6; 12-8; 14-12; 17-15 / 20-18; 20-20; 21-22; 23-24; 24-27; 28-28

Referees

Bojan Lah and David Sok (Slovenia). TR: Ali Zein (47 ‘).

Incidents

Pierre de Coubertin. 2,000 spectators.

From the first moment, Barça was in tow. The great start of the Parisians, supported by the leadership of Karabatic and for the success of the vallesano Ferran Solé, I set the tone for the crash. Had to stop it Ortega so that theirs would wake up, by the hand of a Langaro very fine from the outside launch. As the break drew near, the Blaugrana began toning but stayed behind two behind PSG, who lowered their level of success somewhat due to the increased intensity of the Blaugrana in defense, thanks to Petrus.

Pérez de Vargas, key

It was a totally different Blaugrana team after the break. The defensive demand rose like foam and in attack the success was multiplied. All this thanks, in part, to Langaro, who had his best performance in Europe this season. And to Gonzalo’s stops.

Little by little, the Blaugrana were closing the gap until they managed to reverse the situation and take the lead. It was then that the time management was not the best and, after the expulsion of Ali zein, PSG got back into the game.

The rush of Remili In the French attack they were giving hope to the Parisians who began to believe until they found themselves down one at the last minute, when a controversial play ended with a great goal from the Catalan to usually do.

In the end, Mem he missed his launch with the time expired and Barça took a point from Paris that brings him closer to second place after the Vezprem stumble.