12/12/2021 at 23:10 CET

A double from Kylian Mbappé, which led to the arrival of one hundred goals since he was at Paris Saint Germain, and an assist from Lionel Messi, facilitated the victory against Monaco (2-0) who shoot in the Ligue 1 classification to Mauricio Pochettino’s team after two games without winning.

PSG

MON

PSG

Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Diallo, Bernat (Kehrer, 50 ‘); Wijnaldum, Verratti, Gueye (Paredes, 81 ‘); Di María (Herrera, 81 ‘), Messi, Mbappé (Icardi, 88’).

Monaco

Nubel; Sidibé, Disasi, Maripán, Henrique (Jakobs, 46 ‘); Fofana (Jean Lucas, 55 ‘), Tchouameni; Golovin, Diop (Matazo, 65 ‘), Martins; Ben Yedder (Boadu, 55 ‘).

Goals

1-0 M. 12 Mbappé. 2-0 M. 50 Kehrer.

Referee

Benoit Bastien. TA: Mbappé (19 ‘), Gueye (74’), Verratti (89 ‘) / Sidibé (11’), Fofana (17 ‘), Maripán (63’), Martins (73 ‘).

Incidents

Princes Park. Day 18. 30,000 spectators.

The Parisian team already leads the second, now Olympique Marseille, in thirteen points after eighteen rounds played of which he has won fourteen.

Before the Monegasque team, which Paris Saint Germain faced with Mbappé, Leo Messi and Ángel di María as a shortlist of attack, he resolved the compromise in the first part.

The first goal came in minute ten, when Djibril Sidibé unbalanced Di María within the area. The action required revision in the VAR and ended in a penalty that Mbappe transformed.

The advantage could have been wider for the local team that did not enlarge the scoreboard until shortly before the break, when in a counterattack Messi dragged two defenders and gave the ball to Mbappé, who only did not miss against Alexander Nubel.

The shock declined in the second half in which anyone could score. But the triumph did not escape Paris Saint Germain that each week his advantage in the leadership increases and he is closer to the achievement of the title.