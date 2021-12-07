12/07/2021 at 20:44 CET

X. Serrano

The PSG a tribute was given in the Princes Park to dismiss the group stage. No options to catch Manchester City and with the second place assured, the French team gave their fans a showy and sterile win against the Witches (4-1). Leo Messi and Kylian Mbappé, with a double each, were the stars of the night.

PSG

BRU

PSG

Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Diallo, Mendes (Kehrer, 49 ‘); Wijnaldum, Verratti (Dina, 84 ‘), Gueye (Paredes, 71’); Messi, Mbappé (Icardi, 84 ‘) and Di María (Herrera, 71’).

Witches

Mignolet; Hendry, Nsoki, Ricca; Mata, Vanaken, Balanta (Mbamba, 69 ‘), Rits (Vormer, 69’), Sandra (Van der Brempt, 56 ‘); Lang and De Ketelaere.

Goals

1-0 M. 2 Mbappé. 2-0 M. 7 Mbappé. 3-0 M. 38 Messi. 3-1 M. 68 Rits. 4-1 M. 76 Messi (pen.).

Referee

Gil Manzano (Spain). TA: Kehrer (55 ‘), Mbappé (70’) / Lang (61 ‘).

Incidents

Match played in the Parque de los Príncipes corresponding to matchday 6 of the 2021-2022 Champions League.

The PSG he found the dream scenario. Before the clock reached two minutes, a bad rejection of Mignolet to the center of Nuno mendes fell into the domains of Mbappe, who first adjusted his shot to the long stick. 1-0. In the next Parisian transition, Say Maria planted in the small area a Wijnaldum, whose shot deflected the goalkeeper to a corner with his body.

The Witches It was a strainer and on the third, at seven minutes, the 2-0. Gave Maria he gently tapped the ball to uncheck the Belgian defense behind Mbappe, who shot with a volley. Forced to look for the comeback and knowing, at the same time, that he could concede a win, the Witches barely tested Donnarumma before the break. The clearest, a centered shot of By Ketelaere which the Italian rejected.

The French team defended themselves with solvency and gave the feeling of being able to score in any counterattack. Gueye and Wijnaldum, unleashed in such a favorable scenario, they stepped on the area frequently. But 3-0 came thanks to the connection Mbappe–Messi. The Frenchman took off on the left wing and changed the orientation of the game for the Argentine, who scored with a left-footed shot adjusted to the long stick, a house brand action.

The Witches reappeared after the break determined to improve his image, with Noa lang as the main instigator of rebellion. After a loss of Gueye in the center of the field and before the general disconnection of the rear of the PSG, the Dutchman started with power and attended Rits, which cut distances.

But the Parisian team did not leave room for uncertainty. Mignolet deprived Mbappe 4-1 with a great stretch, but could do nothing when an innocent penalty over Messi led Rosario to the fatal point. The powerful hit of the ex-Barcelona player, adjusted to the base of the post, left the goalkeeper petrified and the game seen for sentence.