10/29/2021

On at 23:06 CEST

Arnau montserrat

A gray PSG, a Lille that was close to victory, an injured Messi … but another victory for Pochettino’s men. They have their ‘Angel’. Yes, to Di María. The ‘noodle’ completed a match to frame with goal and assistance to lead the comeback of ‘les parisiens’ against the current Ligue 1 champions. They won in 94′ against Metz, in 93 ‘against Lyon, in 87’ to Lille and Angers and in 85 ‘to Leipzig. They like to sweat ink.

PSG

Lil

PSG

Donnarumma; Kehrer (Dagba 65 ‘), Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Juan Bernat (Mendes 65’); Wijnaldum (Draxler 83 ‘), Danilo, Gueye; Di María (Herrera 90 ‘), Messi (Icardi 46’), Neymar.

Lille

Grbic; Çelik, Fonte, Djaló, Mandava; Ikoné (Weah 79 ‘), Renato Sanches, Xeka, Bamba (Yazici 90’); Jonathan David, Yilmaz (Onana 75 ‘).

Goals

0-1 M.31 Jonathan David; 1-1 M.74 Marquinhos; 1-2 M.87 Di Maria.

Referee

Amaury Delerue. TA: Neymar (86 ‘) / Mandava (5’), Yilmaz (36 ‘), Renato Sanches (57’), Çelik (63 ‘)

The big surprise in the starting eleven was precisely the presence of Leo Messi. The Argentine had been doubtful until the last minute but finally Pochettino opted for Leo as a starter. Mbappé, injured, was not. Perhaps the spotlights had gone too far on Messi’s physical condition and PSG came out asleep. Very asleep.

In fact, Lille had the first two minutes into the match. A counterattack of a book that Yilmaz finished looking for the squad. Donnarumma’s hand appeared to save the furniture. Stratospheric. The point is that the warning of ‘les dogues’ did not help the Parisians to wake up. The Lille was comfortable, very well positioned, recovered and left quickly, combined wonderfully. LPochettino’s men were puzzled.

A timid shot from Di Maria was the only attempt by the Parisians in the first half hour. Justice appeared in the Parc des Princes and after a play to frame from Lille, Jonathan David pierced the goal of ‘Gigi’. He had to push her after Yilmaz’s pass. It wasn’t a surprise, it was deserved.

Messi wanted to pull the car but things do not finish. Neymar either. A foul on the edge of the area before the break could be the draw but he left far from the goal. The whistles in the Parisian fiefdom was the perfect judgment of what the first half of PSG had been.

The news jumped after the holiday. Leo Messi did not jump to the terrain of game. The muscular discomfort that had him in doubt before the game left him out when PSG needed him most.

Lille could put the second, PSG tied … it was clear that madness was unleashed in the Parc des Princes. Pochettino wanted to change the dynamics by changing to the two full-backs and the game changed. Not for them, but for Di María. He was being the best of the game, he assisted Icardi but failed. He attended Marquinhos and inside. Of course, controversial, there could have been a foul on Grbic in the play.

Mauro Icardi had it again five minutes from the end. An unforgivable heads up that crossed too much. Di María had to arrive to solve the issue. He combined with Neymar and he did put it inside. To take off the hat the party of the noodle. A scandal. Comeback to save the furniture.