11/09/2021 at 23:17 CET

Paris Saint Germain, with a superior speed and much more experience, overwhelmed Real Madrid, shrunk against the French champion and surpassed in all facets of the game, which conceded its first major European setback.

PSG

RMA

PSG

Barbora Votikova; Sakina Karchaoui, Paulina Dudek, Amanda Ilestedt, Ashley Lawrence; Ainata Diallo (Elisa de Almeida, m.89), Grace Geyoro (Laurina Facer, m.84), Sara Deebritz; Kadidiatou Diani (Lea Khelefi, m.69), Sandy Baltimore (Celin Bizet Ildhusoy, m.84) and Marie-Antoniette Katoto (Jordyn Huitema, m.70).

Real Madrid

Meline Gerard; Kenti Robles, Claudia Florentino, Rocío Gálvez, Ivana Andres, Lucía Rodríguez; Marta Corredera (Olga Carmona, m.65), Maite Oroz (Teresa Abelleira, m.61), Claudia Zornoza (Lorena Navarro, m.78), Athenea del Castillo (Caroline Moller, m.78); and Esther González (Nahicari García, m.60).

Goals

1-0, m.13: Marie-Antoniette Katoto; 2-0, m.41: Sara Deebritz; 3-0, m.53: Marie-Antoniette Katoto; 4-0, m.65: Rocío Gálvez in own goal.

Referee

Rebecca Welch (England). He showed a yellow card to Lea Khelefi, from Paris Saint Germain and Ivana Andrés, from Real Madrid.

Countryside

Princes Park.

The Spanish representative had no choice. Nor it was a threat to a rival who is in his sauce in a competition that is usual and in which he handles himself at ease. Quite the opposite of the white box, a newborn in women’s football.

The team trained by Didier Ollé-Nicolle submitted Real Madrid from the beginning, which barely approached the area of ​​the French team. From the first minutes he was able to open the scoreboard. The opportunities, of course, accumulated, one after another.

At eleven minutes Amanda Ilested already headed the crossbar. The ball bounced, circled the goal but did not enter.

Paris Saint Germain opened the scoring two minutes later with a deep pass from Captain Grace Geyoro picked up by Marie-Antoniette Katoto who dodged the white goalkeeper, Meline Gerard and took the ball into the net.

He could easily expand his rent at any time. But it was four minutes before intermission on a deep dive by right-back Ashley Lawrence. She reached the baseline, crossed to the area, the defense failed and the ball fell at the feet of Sara Deebritz who scored an empty goal.

The French champion who scored the third in a corner kick thrown by Sara Deebritz headed by Katoto, who signed the second on his private account, did not slacken after the break.

David Aznar’s team did not find a way to stop PSG who found the fourth with an own goal from Rocío Gálvez while attempting to clear a Kadidiatou Diani cross.

The Parisian team that was always in the Real Madrid field under pressure and without option did not loosen at any time. The only visitor approach was nine minutes from time with a shot from the Danish Caroline Moller, the team’s goal scorer in Europe who was a substitute and jumped onto the field to play the final quarter hour.

The victory accentuates the leadership in the Group of the Ollé-Nicolle team, with nine points and without conceding a single goal. Real Madrid is second, with six, joined by the Ukrainian Kharviv and the Icelandic Breidablik.