01/02/2022 at 21:09 CET

New coach, sure victory. After the dismissal of Niko Kovac on December 30, Monaco managed to prevail against Quevilly (1-3) in the debut of Stéphane Nado on the bench. Volland, author of a double, signed a great individual performance that allows the Monegasque team to advance towards the round of 16 of the Coupe de France.

THAT

MON

Quevilly

Lemaitre; Lambese, Padovani, Cisse, Dekoke; Boe-Kane (Ndilu, 67 ‘), Diaby (Haddad, 67’), Sibidé; Jozefzoon, Nazon, Gbelle.

AS Monaco

Majecki; Aguilar, Okou, Pavlovic, Jacobs; Lemaréchal (Martins, 51 ‘), Matazo; Volland (Acliouche, 75 ‘), Ben Yedder (Magassa, 90’), Henrique; Boadu (Isidor, 75 ‘).

Goals

0-1 M. 33 Ben Yedder (p.); 0-2 M. 37 Volland; 1-2 M. 43 Sibidé; 1-3 M. 58 Volland.

Referee

Antony Gautier. TA: Matazo (25 ‘) / Henrique (70’). TR: Sidibé (90 ‘).

Stadium

Robert Diochon. 12,000 viewers.

After a first hour without outstanding actions, the storm broke over the Robert Diochon. Ben yedder released the electronic after transforming a penalty committed on Boadu. Just 4 minutes later, Volland He executed a great Vaseline that extended the advantage of the Monegasque team.

Far from lowering his arms, the Quevilly squeezed and managed to close distances before heading to the changing room tunnel. Sidibé, to pass from Gbelle, He was in charge of marking the goal of the premises.

Already in the second part, Volland got rid of several defenses and defined from the edge of the area to establish the final 1-3. The German attacker was the outstanding figure of a Monaco that faced the match with significant casualties such as those of Golovin, Tchouaméni, Fábregas and Sidibé.