12/18/2021 at 16:09 CET

Jesus Burgos

Don Rayo Vallecano looks to Europe after beating Deportivo Alavés comfortably and reliably, who went from less to more but did not manage to enter the match at any time. So many of Sergi guardiola Y Alejandro CatenaIn the first half, they led a local victory that ended up being certified, in the second half, thanks to the defensive solidity that maintained the local advantage. In this way, those of Andoni Iraola They slip into fourth place, above Atlético de Madrid with two games less, and add thirty points to become the best local in LaLiga. Numbers far removed from what any Vallecano fan would have imagined at the start of the domestic competition.

Ray

TO THE

Vallecano Ray

Dimitrievski, Fran García, E. Saveljilch, Catena, Balliu, Óscar, Isi (Falcao, 87 ‘), Santi (P. Ciss, 87’), Álvaro (Baby, 43 ‘), Óscar Trejo (U. López, 76’ ) and Sergi Guardiola (Nteka, 76 ‘).

Deportivo Alavés

Pacheco, Tachi, R. Duarte, Laguardia, Martín (Tirlea, 76 ‘), Pere Pons (Manu García, 61’), Toni Moya (É. Méndez, 54 ‘), Luis Rioja (Pellistri, 76’), Miguel ( Sylla, 61 ‘), Loum and Joselu.

Goals

1-0 M.19, Sergi Guardiola. 2-0 M.26, Catena.

Referee

Martínez Munuera. TA: Óscar Trejo / R. Duarte and Tachi.

Incidents

Match corresponding to the eighteenth round of LaLiga Santander between Rayo Vallecano and Deportivo Alavés played at the Vallecas Stadium before 7,911 spectators.

In the first half where Rayo Vallecano was superior, taking advantage of his opportunities and having as many dangerous occasions, against a Deportivo Alavés that went from less to more and ended the first forty-five minutes with a disadvantage of two goals that could even be some more.

In Vallecas they play like the greats

And it is that those of Andoni Iraola, from the hand of an outstanding Oscar Trejo, put two goals away in the Vallecas electronic team in just twenty minutes of play. The first goal came at eighteen minutes when the Argentine Oscar Trejo made a pass to the back of the centrals that he took advantage of Alvaro Garcia to get to the bottom line on the left and put a center that Sergi Guardiola, in the small area with a timid shot, took the opportunity to materialize at will. For several minutes there was a lot of tension. Guardiola celebrated in the face of The guard, the center-back slapped him and meanwhile, the VAR seemed to be looking closely at a goal that would end up rising on the scoreboard. With the advantage, the locals were not going to stay there and would extend distances from the corner kick. Seven minutes later Trejo threw a corner measured from the right – the Argentine already has eight assists on goal – which Alejandro Catena, rising before the defenders of Glorioso, he finished off with a header and raised the second goal on the scoreboard.

Even, Alvaro Garcia he was able to score the third but his shot crashed with the stick. However, not everything was going to be good news for those of Iraola and his own Garcia had to leave injured, with four minutes remaining before half-time, to be replaced by Baby. Thus the twenty-two protagonists went to rest.

Christmas parties in European stalls

The second half had hardly any stories. Deportivo Alavés tried to get into the game but the locals did not allow it. And it is that there were hardly any clear occasions during the second forty-five minutes of play. A lot of set pieces and strategy plays that did not end up bringing reward to one or the other and, in this way, little by little time was wasting away. Only Baby put emotion and danger to the rival potería in a second time marked by the return of Radamel Falcao, who ended up playing eight minutes, before the great ovation of Vallecas to the Colombian forward.