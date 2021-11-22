11/22/2021 at 22:58 CET

Arnau montserrat

“Next year, Rayo-Liverpool!”. There is no better song than this to understand what Rayo Vallecano is experiencing this season. Six wins, one draw and no losses at home. Vallecas is an impregnable fortress and Mallorca succumbed. Like the rest. There are already six victories and a draw. What Iraola is building with the Madrid team is ceasing to be a surprise.

Ray

MLL

Vallecano Ray

Dimitrievski; Balliu, Saveljich, Catena, Fran García; Comesaña (Well 74 ‘), Vaentin; Palazón (Andrés 85 ‘), Trejo (Unai López 68’), Álvaro García (Kévin 85 ‘); Guardiola (Baby 68 ‘).

Majorca

Queen; Maffeo, Valjent, Russo, Oliván; Antonio (Diedhiou 70 ‘), Battaglia, De Galarreta (Febas 70’); Kang-In Lee, Child, Dani Rodríguez (Abdon 85 ‘).

Goals

1-0 M.16 Guardiola; 2-0 M.20 Álvaro García; 3-0 M.63 Trejo (p.); 3-1 M.89 Abdon.

Referee

Figueroa Vázquez (Andalusian). TA: Valentín (47 ‘), Guardiola (57’), Trejo (65 ‘) / Kang-in Lee 28’), Oliván (57 ‘).

The first 20 minutes of Rayo were a lesson in effectiveness. Two shots, two goals. Comesaña upset the entire defense of Mallorca to put a delicious deep pass for a Guardiola who did not forgive in the definition. The Balearic Islands did not have time to react, they already had the 2-0 up.

A ball from Trejo left Álvaro García before a run from the center of the field with almost no obstacles. He won in speed and did not fail in hand-to-hand with Manolo Reina. Vallecas fell to the rhythm of ‘The final countdown’, a soundtrack that sounds with every Madrid target. Seventh assist from the Vallecas captain.

Little or nothing of Luis García’s team. Some Kang-in Lee detail and little else. The Korean was able to close the gap at the edge of the break with a long shot. Nothing changed after the holiday and Rayo did not go down even a march despite the result in favor. Iraola’s men sentenced from eleven meters just under half an hour from the end.

Valjent clearly grabbed Guardiola inside the area, after a heel hit to frame from Trejo. It was the Argentine, who is living a second youth, who was in charge of transforming the penalty. To the ‘panenka’, as if that were not enough. Vallecas came out applauded when he was substituted moments later.

The local team could even increase the rent with a header from Álvaro García. The goal did not go up to the scoreboard because the Rayo player was offside. Mallorca made up the scoreboard touching the discount with Abdon Prats’s goal that closed the scoring. It is the sixth day without a win for the Balearic Islands.