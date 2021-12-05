12/05/2021 at 4:22 PM CET

Roger Payró

Espanyol does not raise its head at home. He is one of the worst visitors in the category with three points out of 24 possible and it was measured to the best local of First, a Lightning that for its part accumulates 22 out of 24. The formula seemed clear and was consummated, although the curious thing is that Iraola’s men won without finishing or on goal. Cabrera’s own goal was enough for him. The late reaction perica, too late.

Ray

ESP

Vallecano Ray

Dimitrievski; Balliu, Saveljich, Catena, Fran García; Unai López (Ciss, 67 ‘), Óscar Valentín; Isi, Trejo (Nteka, 88 ‘), Álvaro García (Kevin, 88’); Guardiola (Falcao, 75 ‘).

Spanish

Diego López; Aleix Vidal, Sergi Gómez (Calero, 61 ‘), Cabrera, Pedrosa; Herrera, Keidi Bare (Loren, 61 ‘); Embarba (Melamed, 74 ‘), Darder (Morlanes, 74’), Puado; and De Tomás.

Goal

1-0 M. 54 Cabrera (in pp).

Referee

Martínez Munuera (Andalusian). TA: Trejo (40 ‘), Nteka (90’), Valentín (92 ‘) / Puado (8’), Aleix Vidal (70 ‘), Cabrera (91’). TR: Mérida (92 ‘, off the field).

Incidents

Vallecas. 8,679 spectators.

The meeting began somewhat bumpy. Puado was soon charged with a yellow for a slap at Trejo, Sergi Gómez ‘hit’ Yangel Herrera and then the Venezuelan collided head-on with Darder, forcing Artà’s to staple the wound and wear a bandage. The Lightning was intense although the clearest came in a head of De Tomás that Dimitrievski aborted with his mitten.

Put it on Aleix Vidal in one of the few times that he was able to travel meters. The one from Puigpelat suffers on the side and today he had a tough test against García, Fran and Álvaro. The electric left-handed rayista band was exploited again and again by Iraola’s, which finished much better the first half. Trejo and Catena warned and in the addition Isi missed a great shot crossed by millimeters. The previous center, of course, of Fran García.

The script did not change an iota in the resumption and the worst omen was consummated. Cabrera cleared a ball badly and when he tried to put out the fire that he himself caused ended in an own goal of the charrúa when trying to clear the center of Álvaro García. The franjirrojo winger brushed the 2-0 in a shot after a corner. Espanyol was not comfortable, who went through their worst moment accumulating absurd losses from Yangel and Darder that only made them help in the cause of Rayo, very intense in the pressure.

Moreno moved token and changed several pieces of equipment. Melamed was one of them and the number ’21’ brightened the blue and white game. In the first time he touched the ball it ended in Puado and the forward’s shot was taken by Dimitrievski. It was the best moment parakeet, that had in the boots again of the ‘9’ the tie. Puado’s shot, this time, was crossed licking the stick.

The duel was muddied in the last minutes, with more yellows and scuffles that I play. Mérida saw the red from the bench demanding a red for Óscar Valentín, who entered with both feet behind Melamed. Espanyol, once again, will return to the RCDE Stadium empty.