01/09/2022

On at 16:33 CET

Jesus Burgos

The Vallecas Stadium is still a fortress, with Rayo Vallecano still undefeated at home. However, with the tie between Rayo and Real Betis Balompié (1-1), those of Andoni Iraola They cease to be the best venue in Europe in a very close and contested match that was marked by the early expulsion, due to a direct red, of Alex Moreno before, with one less, Sergio Channels open the scoreboard and, already in the second half, Ivan Balliu put the final tie to maintain the unbeaten in Vallecas.

Ray

BET

Vallecano Ray

Luca, Catena, E. Saveljilch, Balliu, Fran García, Nteka (Álvaro, 67 ‘), Óscar (S. Guardiola, 60’), Óscar Trejo (Ciss, 83 ‘), Santi, Isi (Baby, 67’) and Falcao.

Betis

Rui Silva, Bartra, Edgar, Bellerin, Alex Moreno, Canales, William, Fekir, C. Tello (Ruibal, 84 ‘), G. Rodríguez and Borja Iglesias (Guarded, 40’).

Goals

0-1 M.47, Channels. 1-1 M.71, Balliu.

Referee

Muñiz Ruíz. TA: Fran García / Canales, Guardado, Manuel Pellegrini and Rui Silva. TR: Alex Moreno.

Incidents

Match corresponding to the twentieth day of LaLiga Santander played at the Vallecas Stadium.

The duel between two teams from the upper zone, both having one of the best seasons of recent years, with a Real Betis Balompié with great intensity, coming out to press up and complicating the ball delivery to the disciples of Antoni Iraola. Little by little the forces were equalizing in a highly disputed first half where both teams had chances to open the scoring.

However, everything changed after half an hour of play in the first half. A controversial action that ended up marking the future of the party with the expulsion, by direct red, of Alex dark. Exactly in the thirty-second minute, the left-back hit his leg on the head of Isi Palazon, who suffered a wound that made him bleed, and the spectacular action served the referee to unceremoniously expel the Catalan.

Nothing could be further from reality, the green-and-white box was thrown up before the break and, even the numerical inferiority, managed to open the scoring in the added time of the first act.

A goal from Sergio Canales, in added time of the first half, which allowed Real Betis to go ahead at halftime at the Vallecas stadium. The midfielder made the goal himself. He started the play in the medullary and, after leaving several rivals, yielded to his right to Fekir, which in turn put another pass to Hector Bellerín that made the defenders drag his mark before putting a ball that the Verdiblanco midfielder finished off only at the far post. This is how the twenty-two protagonists would leave on their way to the changing rooms, with a Manuel Pellegrini very angry and visibly disagree with the referee Muñiz Ruíz.

In the resumption, after the break, those of Iraola They took advantage of their numerical superiority, going for all, and began their siege on the rival goal, getting for a few minutes to three forwards at the same time after the departure of Sergi Guardiola.

In the end, his insistence paid off and, in the sixty-ninth minute, Falcao He headed a post and his rejection picked him up in the area Ivan Balliu, who controlled the ball and scored at will. The physical wear and tear that Rayo printed in the final minutes caused Betis to settle for a draw. The Andalusians backed down and was solid and confident behind to end up adding a point that keeps them in the high zone of the classification.