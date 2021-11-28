11/28/2021 at 21:08 CET

Sport.es

Second loss in a row of the Leipzig, who seemed to have enhanced the flight after a bad start to the Bundesliga, against a Leverkusen very serious that he knew how to take advantage of the defensive concessions of the locals to perfection. Silva cut distances in the second half and allowed to dream of the comeback, but the goal of Frimpong only two minutes later closed the triumph for Bayer.

RB Leipzig

Martinez; Mukiele, Klostermann (Bonnah, 84 ‘), Gvardiol, Angeliño; Kampl (Adams, 73 ‘), Laimer (Henrichs, 73’), Nkunku, Forsberg (Haidara, 84 ‘); Brobbey (Szoboszlai, 46 ‘), Silva.

Bayer Leverkusen

Hradecky; Frimpong, Tah, Tapsoba, Hincapié; Andrich (Demirbay, 80 ‘), Palacios; Diaby (Alario, 88 ‘), Wirtz (Amiri, 88’), Adli (Aránguiz, 62 ‘); Schick (Kossounou, 62 ‘).

Goals

0-1 M.21 Wirtz. 0-2 M.34 Diaby. 1-2 M.62 Silva. 1-3 M.64 Frimpong.

Referee

Benjamin Cortus. TA: Forsberg (38 ‘) / Andrich (14’), Frimpong (93 ‘).

Incidents

Red Bull Arena (door closed).

The whole of the Red Bull factory has lowered its benefits this campaign after the departure of Nagelsmann but he had managed to redirect the situation and get closer to European positions. However, before the Leverkusen he came face to face with the football reality that both teams are going through this season.

Four shots on goal, three goals from the team Gerardo Seoane, which remains in the third position. Wirtz He overtook the visitors at the equator of the first half and Diaby he scored the second with ten minutes to go. The dominance was of the Leipzig but the Leverkusen was lethal, as usual, in the offensive transitions.

The great header of André Silva to the center of Nkunku placed 1-2 on the scoreboard and encouraged the players of Beierlorzer to continue rowing to achieve the comeback. But hopes were soon dashed. The shot of Frimpong from the right of the area hit Angelino and it became a perfect Vaseline on Josep Martinez. Unstoppable for the Spanish. From there, the meeting was dying little by little and those of Leverkusen closed an important triumph.