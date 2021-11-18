11/18/2021 at 23:02 CET

Joel gadea

PSG’s victory, without Hamraoui, at the Di Stefano against Real Madrid that went well but fell a lot. The Parisians are already in the quarters as first in the group and leave White in second place with all options open with two days left.

RMA

PSG

Real Madrid

Mass; Kenti Robles (Lucía, 50 ‘), Rocío Gálvez (Peters, 45’), Ivana, Olga; Nahikari, Zornoza, Maite Oroz (Kaci, 72 ‘), Abelleira (Corredera, 72’); Moller Hansen (Athenea, 60 ‘), Esther.

PSG

Labbé; Lawrence, Dudek, De Almeida, Karchaoui (Cascarino, 76 ‘); Däbritz, Geyoro, Khelifi; Bachmann (Baltimore, 83 ‘), Katoto, Diani (Huitema, 88’).

Goals

0-1 M. 33 Katoto. 0-2 M. 69 Karchaoui.

Referee

Cheryl Foster (Wales). TA: Esther (90 ‘) / De Almeida (66’).

Stadium

Alfredo Di Stefano. 2,500 spectators.

Although Real Madrid started better, little by little it was diluted like sugar before the astonishing physical superiority of the Parisian team. Yes indeed, Esther he warned at first, but stayed at that. Little by little, PSG was accommodating and taking danger to the rival area at the hands of Katoto, the best of the visitors.

In the first clear they had, inside. A side center anticipated it Katoto, that before the exit of Mass beat the Canarian goalkeeper to the surprise of the respectable. With little, PSG went ahead and Madrid was left without an answer. so much so that, before the break, Mass had to save the second on several occasions.

PSG continued to control him after the restart without problems, with several options to increase the income on the scoreboard. Until, KarchaouiWith 20 to go, he doubled the lead after a brilliant left-handed play.

In the end, without suffering, PSG took the victory while White left empty before the Gallic superiority but they are left with all the options to get as second in the group in the quarterfinals of the Champions League.