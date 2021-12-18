12/18/2021 at 18:31 CET

Alba Lopez

There is no trace of the Royal Society that he fell in love with at the beginning of the season and rose to the leadership of the League. The truth is that not so much of that, but gives the feeling that several lives have passed. With the defeat against Villarreal, the fourth in a row in the domestic competition, Imanol’s men fall to sixth place in the table. Two headed goals from Gerard Moreno With set pieces they dug the grave of the Basque team at the Reale Arena, where the ‘Submarino’ finally adds its first away win in the league this season. The red to Oyarzabal in the second part he conditioned the duel.

RSO

VILE

Real society

Ryan; Zaldua, Le Normand, Zubeldia (Sorloth, 82 ‘), Aihen (Rico, 82’); Zubimendi, Merino (Elustondo, 65 ‘), Silva (Barrenetxea, 52’); Januzaj (Portu, 52 ‘), Oyarzabal, Isak.

Villarreal

Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Pau Torres, Estupiñán (Pedraza, 61 ‘) Yeremi Pino (Chukwueze, 61’), Capoue (Iborra, 93 ‘), Parejo, Alberto Moreno (Trigueros, 82’); Gerard, Boulaye Dia (Moi Gómez, 82 ‘).

Goals

1-0 M. 32 Isak. 1-1 M. 38 Gerard Moreno. 1-2 M. 68 Gerard Moreno. 1-3 M. 95 Chukwueze.

Referee

Figueroa Vázquez (Andalusian Committee). TA: Merino (43 ‘) and Zaldua (88’) / Estupiñán (26 ‘), Pau Torres (44’) and Parejo (81 ‘). TR: Oyarzabal (49 ‘).

Incidents

Reale Arena. 29. 679 viewers.

Blue and white and yellow provided an entertaining first half, with constant alternatives and galore opportunities in both goals. The ‘Submarino’ started better and later gave the witness to the Royal Society, in which they returned to eleven David Silva and Merino, two capital men for Imanol and who had missed the last games due to injury.

It was Isak, however, who threw his team on his back when the ugliest things were painting. Before, Gerard Moreno and Boulaye Dia had forgiven two sung goals. And the Swede put on the tailcoat to turn the Reale Arena upside down and change the dynamics of the meeting with an authentic great goal only within the reach of the chosen ones. The striker sat down two Villarreal footballers with a couple of very bullfighting jogs and resolved the play with a delicious kick with the instep to the long post. The stadium, of course, exploded.

Villarreal’s insistence allowed him to get back into the game on the edge of halftime. Curiously, after the VAR ate a very clear hands of Albiol within the area. At the exit of a corner kick came the ceramic tie, the work of Gerard Moreno to pass the usual, a Parejo that where he puts his eye puts the ball. The possible 2-0 from eleven meters had gone to 1-1 in a minute when Emery’s men were less deserving.

The red one to Oyarzabal after passing through the changing rooms again turned the match upside down. At the time of making the entry on Yeremi Pino, the captain already knew that he was on the street. Proof of this is that he asked for forgiveness instantly before leaving the field crestfallen.

In numerical superiority Villarreal was already unstoppable. Ryan managed to avoid the 1-2 with a real handball save to Gerard Moreno. But the dam broke again from a set piece in an action traced to that of Villarreal’s first goal. This time from the other side with Alberto Moreno in the role of Parejo. the result was the same: Gerard anticipated the defense and hit the ball with his head out of reach of the realistic goalkeeper, who was once again completely sold out by his teammates. Sorloth had the equalizer in the addition, but he nodded the doll and then Chukwueze sentenced the counter.