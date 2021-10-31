10/31/2021 at 23:08 CET

Jonathan Moreno

The Basque football party responded as planned. Emotion, tension, nerves and an unexpected outcome. Iker Muniain scored a point for Athletic with all the factors against. With ten players, The man from Pamplona made Remiro blush and equalized Isak’s 1-0 penalty. The Royal Society maintains the leadership, although it already feels the encouragement of its pursuers.

RSO

ATH

Real society

Remiro; Gorosabel, Elustondo, Le Normand, Rico (Aihen, 79 ‘); Januzaj (Zubeldia, 79 ‘), Zubimendi, Merino, Silva (Guevara, 79’); Isak (Lobete, 86 ‘), Sørloth (Portu, 66’).

Athletic club

Unai Simon; De Marcos (Petxarroman, 79 ‘), Iñigo Martínez, Yeray, Lekue; Berenguer (Nico Williams, 79 ‘), Dani García (Unai Núñez, 87’), Winner, Muniain; Raúl García (Sancet, 66 ‘), Iñaki Williams.

Goals

1-0 M.58 Isak. 1-1 M.91 Muniain.

Referee

Martínez Munuera (Valencian). TA: Alexander Isak (71 ‘), Januzaj (74’), Merino (78 ‘), Guevara (93’) / Iñigo Martínez (2A, 84 ‘), De Marcos (59’).

Countryside

Reale Arena. 37,066 spectators.

Football thrives on great rivalries, hence the uniqueness of derbies. Encounters marked in red on the calendar from the day of the draw. The Basque duel par excellence is not an exception, despite the fact that the historical enmity does not cross the borders of the healthy pique. Crews separated for ninety minutes. Tomorrow it will be time to go out on a bicycle or to be dropped by the gastronomic society.

Not even the rain wanted to lose the duel in Donosti. Mosaic in Anoeta and loud hymn. Hairs like spikes. Excitement gripped her ankles, stiffer than usual, and it was difficult to enter the scene. And that Williams, Iñaki, claimed a penalty from Elustondo a few seconds. The VAR denied their protests.

It was practically the highlight of an opening act marked by underground play and two teams settled in their comfort zone. Marcelino denied Imanol quality possession and the ‘txuri-urdin’ did not step into the dangerous area, except for two shots from Isak that Unai Simón tamed.

Tie with ten

Domó Remiro was the impetus of the lions, who sought balance in a header from Raúl García. Emotion made the hair stand on end, with Anoeta tachycardic. The pulsations through the clouds, although the football still did not appear. Until Mikel Merino won a second play and Iñigo sent him to the canvas. Without discussion. Isak did not become the Swede and transformed with parsimony through the center.

The temperature, through the clouds and Remiro excited the parish by depriving Berenguer of the tie. The points seemed to have an owner, even more so with the second yellow to Iñigo Martínez. But in an expendable lack of Lobete, Muniain would achieve the tie. The one from Txantrea surprised everyone, including Remiro, who swallowed the direct kick. Cascante’s goalkeeper’s face was a poem.