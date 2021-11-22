11/22/2021 at 21:28 CET

Carles rosell

From having everything under control, to asking for the time. Girona is capable of anything, but it has learned to suffer and for a few weeks it has decided that it is more worth collecting good results than not losing points along the way. Despite the losses, he wins again, thus extending his good inertia, something that places him three points from the playoff.

RSO

GIR

Real Sociedad B

Ayesa, Blasco (Garrido 46 ‘), Rodríguez (Alkain 86’), Arambarri, Martin, Djouahra (Karrikaburu 86 ‘), Olasagasti, Sangalli, Roberto López (Pokorny 86’), Lobete and Martón.

Girona

Juan Carlos, Arnau, Bernardo, Santi Bueno, Juanpe, Juncà (Calavera 89 ‘), Kébé, Aleix Garcia, Samu Sáiz, Baena (Artero 89’) and Stuani (Pablo Moreno 89 ‘).

Goals

0-1 M.19 Ayesa (pp); 0-2 M.75 Bernardo; 1-2 M.83 Roberto López (p.).

Referee

Hernández Maeso (Extremadura) TA: Olasagasti (55 ‘), Álex Baena (59’), Santi Bueno (65 ‘), Aleix Garcia (68’), Juanpe (81 ‘).

A comic goal by goalkeeper Ayesa on his own and a header from Bernardo at the exit of a corner seemed to leave the game seen for sentence, but the irruption of the VAR, decreeing a more than dubious action as a penalty, put Real Sociedad B, until then timid, within the party. Enough to multiply the nerves.

In the 20th, the surreal play of the day. Corner kick by Aleix Garcia and Ayesa, in an attempt to clear, which sent the ball into his own goal. It was 0-1 and until the second half, one of the few approaches in a dull, dull and slow duel. Lots of possession and nothing more.

Girona wanted to give him one more march after the break and scored the second through Bernardo, with a header. Everything under control, or so it seemed, until the referee, with the help of the VAR, decided that Aleix had committed a penalty on Lobete. Doubtful it is little. Roberto López cheated on Juan Carlos and started another game. With a happy ending, yes.