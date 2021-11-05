11/04/2021

Of all the colors. It wasn’t for not trying. Real Sociedad accumulated chances and chances but the second goal never came. 28 shots in total. Almost nothing. Imanol’s men were left halfway through their attempt to come back and missed the opportunity to take the lead before taking on their two main rivals in the standings. Monaco and PSV drew goalless. A lost train although it minimized damage.

Real society

Remiro; Gorosabel, Zubeldia, Le Normand, Aihen (Diego Rico 83 ‘); Zubimendi, Mikel Merino; Portu (Barrenetxea 65 ‘), David Silva, Januzaj; Sorloth (Isak 83 ‘).

Sturm Graz

Jörg; Geyrhofer, Affengruber, Wüthrich; Jäger, Ljubic, Prass, Dante; Niangbo (Wels 83 ‘), Sarkaria, Jantscher (Kuen 72’).

Goals

0-1 M.38 Jantscher; 1-1 M.53 Sorloth.

Referee

Andris Treimanis. (Latvia). TA: Zubimendi (74 ‘) / Wüthrich (58’), Kuen (78 ‘), Jörg (90’)

Imanol left Isak on the bench in the great surprise of the eleven of the ‘txuri-urdin’ team. In its place a Sorloth that faded as the minutes passed. The Scandinavian had the first but did not hit with the auction. The same happened with Zubimendi. Sturm Graz weren’t exactly locked in behind and they also had their moments in the match. A couple of notices that put the Real on alert.

Despite dominating and having control of the game, the Austrian team’s notices took action. Zarkaria’s move on Le Normand was a work of art. A cut while the Frenchman slid through the soaked lawn of the Reale Arena left only the visitor ’11’ who put a candy to Jantscher that only pushed her.

The surprise jumped in San Sebastián. Imanol’s team did not stop the gale that deserved to draw before the break. Januzaj first but above all Portu had the tables on the edge of the holiday. The former Girona winger had up to three shot attempts but Jörg got the last, the clearest. Portu claimed a penalty but the referee opted for the ‘follow’.

To make matters worse, the hail that made an appearance as soon as the second half began. I do not care. The storm was the Real that came out with everything for the tie first. He came from the corner with a hairstyle from Zubeldia and the subsequent shot from Sorloth. More than deserved. Madness raged in the Reale Arena.

The team accompanied, the team kept trying in every possible way. Above, below, centers, filtered passes. Occasions of all colors. They all ended up outside and those that didn’t were taken out by the Sturm Graz players from the same line. Not even Isak when he left could unravel the matter and if it was not enough, goal annulled to Zubeldia in the 93 ‘, in the last play. It was offside. An undeserved draw.