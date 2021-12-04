12/04/2021 at 20:26 CET

Inter swept Roma at the Olímpico (0-3) in an excellent first half of those of Inzaghi, who were clearly superior to those of the capitaldecimated by casualties, and humiliated Mourinho, who looked at himself with the face of few friends as his former team ran over him. The ‘Nerazurro’ team continues to fight for first place and has shown that it is a clear candidate to lift the ‘Scudetto’.

ROM

INT

Rome

Rui Patricio; Smalling, Mancini, Kumbulla (Bove, 61 ‘); Ibáñez, Veretout, Cristante, Mkhitaryan, Viña; Zaniolo, Shomurodov.

Inter

Handanovic; D’Ambrosio, Skriniar, Bastoni (Dimarco, 76 ‘); Dumfries, Calhanoglu (Sensi, 83 ‘), Brozovic, Barella (Arturo Vidal, 59’), Perisic; Dzeko (Neighbor, 76 ‘), Correa (A. Sánchez, 59’).

Goals

0-1 M.15 Calhanoglu. 0-2 M.24 Dzeko. 0-3 M.39 Dumfries.

Arbiter

Marco Di Bello. TA: Ibañez (37 ‘), Mancini (63’), Zaniolo (73 ‘) / Barella (47’).

Incidents

Match played at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

It took Inter 15 minutes to deactivate Roma after a start with a little more clarity from the capital’s team. It was Calhanoglu who started, with an Olympic goal, a phase of ‘Nerazzurri’ dominance and that lasted throughout the first half. He did so by taking advantage of a grotesque mistake by Rui Patricio, who passed the ball under his legs after a corner kick thrown by the Turkish-German himself.

That goal sank the box ‘giallorosso’, who backed down and saw how Inter played absolutely at will. It made everything easy. Shortly after, Dzeko increased the rent culminating a beautiful collective move, shows the high level of the Lombards in the Olympic. The Bosnian, who did not celebrate it due to his Romanist past, was able to do the third up to two more times, although he had that award Dumfries, who entered like a bullet from the right to conclude a disastrous first half of Mourinho’s.

After the break, Inter allowed themselves the luxury of taking their foot off the gas and hardly anything happened on the pitch. The most remarkable, Correa’s injury, who could miss the Champions League match against Real Madrid, where both teams will play the first place.